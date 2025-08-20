No time for voicemails? This Pixel 10 feature has you covered

TL;DR Google Phone app users are getting a new feature called “Take a Message.”

This feature separates missed or declined calls from spam calls.

The app will provide a real-time transcription of the caller’s message and suggestions for next steps to take.

Missed calls happen, whether you’re away from your phone or you didn’t hear the ring. And you’re not always in a position to listen to a voicemail. Still, you probably want to know why that person reached out. Even if you declined the call, you may be wondering what the purpose of that call was about. Pixel 10 series owners are getting a feature made for such scenarios.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

With the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Google is rolling out a new feature for the Phone app. This feature is called “Take a Message,” and it’s designed for times when you miss or decline a call. As the name suggests, Take a Message aims to inform the user on why someone dialed your number.

Specifically, Take a Message separates your missed or declined calls from spam calls. This way, you can get straight to the calls you’re interested in and avoid the junk. The feature then generates a real-time transcript of the call. It also uses AI to provide suggestions on next steps to take after the message.

This feature will join the Pixel’s Call Notes tool, which allows users to record, transcribe, and summarize calls. Bringing the two features closer together, Call Notes will also start using AI to identify next steps to take after a call.

Follow