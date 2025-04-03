Tablet deals: Save big with these hot Google and Apple discounts!

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

All of these deals are available from Amazon. Just keep in mind you will find some variations in pricing, depending on the device, color versions, etc. In the case of the Pixel Tablet, you can pick between the Porcelain and Hazel color versions and get the same discount. In the case of the Apple iPad A16, only the Blue model is $327, while the other colors are slightly pricier, but only by about a dollar or two. If you want the Apple iPad 10th Generation, max savings are available for the Silver and Yellow versions.

Good Android tablets are sadly becoming a rare breed. Options are scarce, and your best options come from Samsung and Google. The Google Pixel Tablet continues to be a very nice pad for its price, especially if you can get it on sale, such as today. Samsung’s options are more high-end; this one is more for those looking for a value option that is still awesome.

You get a pretty decent set of specs. Performance is pretty nice, thanks to the Google Tensor G2 and 8GB of RAM found inside. This chipset is getting a bit older, but it launched as a high-end processor, so it will still work very well in 2025. It will handle nearly any app or task you throw at it.

Another highlight is the screen, which measures 10.95 inches and has a sharp 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. We also really liked the audio quality. The tablet sounds excellent, and we’re not referring only to the Speaker Dock; the actual built-in speakers on the tablet are great!

Battery life is decent by today’s standards. During our testing, we managed to make it last over 10 hours on a full charge. It gets a three-year OS update promise, as well as five years of security patches. This means it should get up to Android 16. This is also still a Pixel device, so you’ll get access to most Pixel-exclusive features.

This is not the lowest we’ve seen the Pixel Tablet go for, but the all-time low is still $274.99. That is only about $5 bucks less than today. It’s still a great time to take advantage of this deal.

While we love Android around here, we can recognize the truth. Most people will likely benefit from an Apple tablet in terms of functionality and value. The Apple iPad A16 is the brand’s new budget device. It launched just last month, in March 2025, so seeing discounts so soon is nice. In fact, this $327 price point is the current all-time low, so it’s never been cheaper.

The latest iPad has a few improvements compared to the previous-generation model. For starters, performance is improved thanks to the Apple A16 chipset, which is a nice step up from the A14 Bionic found in the older iteration. Sadly, it still won’t get Apple Intelligence, which is a bummer, but some of you might not mind missing out on that.

That said, I personally use an Apple iPad 10th Generation, and the performance is surprisingly good. I can only assume the A16 and the same 4GB of RAM will do amazingly.

Another nice improvement is in the storage department. The base storage now starts at 128GB instead of 64GB. This newer iPad also gets an 11-inch display, which is technically larger than the Apple iPad 10th Generation’s, but only by 0.1 inches. The older model has a 10.9-inch screen. It honestly makes no difference.

Besides those few upgrades, the Apple iPad A16 is very similar to the 10th Generation. You honestly wouldn’t be able to tell them apart at first sight. Even the dimensions and weight are exactly the same at 9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28in and 1.05lbs. The design is the same, too, offering an aluminum back and the same colorways. This is not a bad thing, as the design looks and feels great. Why fix something that isn’t broken, right?

More on the display, it also keeps the same 2,360 x 1,640p resolution. It’s an outstanding screen. If you like using a stylus, it supports both the Apple Pencil USB-C and Apple Pencil First Generation.

Battery life is also estimated at 10 hours, which, again, is decent by 2025 standards.

While the Apple iPad A16 deal is excellent, we still recommend the 10th Generation to many users. This is because it was a great tablet many of us still enjoy, but you can get it at a much lower price if you catch a good deal like today’s.

Furthermore, the difference might be negligible to many users. For example, the A16 chip might be better than the A14 Bionic, but the latter was already great! I have used the Apple iPad 10th Generation to play games, edit RAW photos, and more. All without a single hiccup.

If you care for storage space, that might be a more important factor. This one has a 64GB base storage, which isn’t much. That said, I have never needed more. I rely on cloud and streaming services heavily, though. If you like to store a bunch of files locally, the Apple iPad A16 might be a worthy upgrade. And as we’ve already stated, the difference in screen size is insignificant.

If you can relate to my experience, you’ll find that the Apple iPad 10th Generation is just as good as the new version. Why not save yourself some extra cash? Catch these deals while you can! Remember, great discounts don’t usually last long. If you want to check out other options, we also have a list of the best Android tablets. You’re bound to find something to your liking there.

