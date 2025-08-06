You’re the software head for Google Pixel: What would you add, revive, or copy from other phones?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

I have a love/hate relationship with my Google Pixel. On one hand, I love the smaller software features that often go unnoticed but significantly enhance my experience. “Flip to Shhh” and “Now Playing” are just two examples. On the other hand, I do notice some concerning issues.

The clean UI is a refreshing change from a Samsung phone, but the Pixel Launcher lacks several features. I’ve mentioned this before, but the launcher’s limited customization options and the simpler choices offered by third-party launchers are missing. Despite my efforts to fix it, Google Discover remains a mess, constantly showing me ad-laden articles I don’t care about. Additionally, there are numerous AI features I simply don’t use. While I regularly use Circle to Search, I haven’t used Magic Eraser or Call Screening. I’d love to use the latter, but it’s unavailable in my region. Go figure.

Like every device line, the Google Pixel series’ software has pros and cons, but I’m curious how you would address the latter. Imagine you’re the head of Pixel software. With the Pixel 10 just around the corner, what software improvements, additions, and revisions would you want to see on future devices? The sky’s the limit.

Here are some more questions: What old software feature do you wish Google would bring back to the Pixel series?

Are there features on other phones that you’d like Google to adopt?

Have AI features enhanced your Pixel experience? If so, which feature and how?

In my opinion, Pixel Launcher is one of the device line’s weaker aspects. How would you improve it?

Would you trade the Pixel line’s fast update schedule for more detailed, less frequent updates that address your software concerns? Be sure to vote in the poll below, too!

Which software improvement would you like to see on Google Pixels? 23 votes Reintroduce retired features, such as Google Now. 26 % Add more camera-related and image editing features. 4 % Enhance the Pixel Launcher experience with support for icon packs, widget stacking, and more. 30 % Provide more customization options for the status bar, notification shade, and quick settings. 22 % Support additional gestures. 0 % Develop more powerful AI features, including a more reliable Gemini experience. 9 % Improve specific Google apps (please specify how and which apps in the comments). 4 % Other (mention which software feature you would add to your Pixel in the comments). 4 %

