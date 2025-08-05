Whatever you do, don’t buy a Google Pixel phone right now

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Google’s Pixel phones are often among the most highly-regarded in the Android world. The most recent Pixel 9 series is no exception to that rule, and, if anything, it’s the best example of it yet. Whether we’re talking about the baseline Pixel 9 or any of the flagship Pixel 9 Pro models, the current slate of Google Pixel phones is mighty impressive.

That all said, if you’re in the market for a new Android phone right now, you absolutely should not buy a Google Pixel — and there’s a very good reason for that.

Why buying a Google Pixel is a bad idea right now

If you closely follow the Pixel world, you may already know the answer to this one. Even so, it’s an answer worth repeating.

Last month, Google announced it would be holding a Made by Google event on Wednesday, August 20. Made by Google events are where Google traditionally announces its latest slate of Pixel hardware, and this year, that’ll be the Google Pixel 10 series — including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. In other words, replacements for all of the mainline Pixel 9 handsets available today.

This means we’re now in that awkward time where a company’s current generation of phones is still available, but the new models are right around the corner. Sometimes, if we’re not expecting a significant upgrade for the new phones, it can make sense to still buy the current generation.

However, based on what we know about the Pixel 10 series so far, purchasing a Pixel 9 before the Pixel 10gets here would be a huge mistake. There are a few reasons for this, the most significant of which is Google’s new Tensor G5 chip.

All past and present Pixel phones — including the Pixel 9 series — have been held back to some degree by Google’s Tensor chips. Between lacking horsepower, poor battery life, and disappointing thermal management, Tensor chips have never performed on the same level as their Qualcomm Snapdragon counterparts.

Word on the street is that the Tensor G5 inside all of Google’s Pixel 10 models will be the first 3nm Tensor chip and the first Tensor chip manufactured by TSMC rather than Samsung Foundry. If both of these points are true, the Tensor G5 could be dramatically more powerful and efficient than any Tensor chip that has come before it — potentially resolving the performance and efficiency gap that Pixels have had since the Pixel 6 and its Tensor G1 silicon.

Another major upgrade expected for all Pixel 10 models is Qi2 magnetic charging. For the first time in a major Android phone, every Pixel 10 will reportedly have magnets built into its backside, allowing you to use magnetic chargers and other accessories without requiring a magnetic case (just like Apple has offered for years with MagSafe on the iPhone).

This feature alone may have convinced me to buy a Pixel 10 when it goes on sale, and I have a feeling it’s something a lot of people will have a hard time living without once they try it. Between magnetic charging stands, wallets, car mounts, and more, the convenience of being able to use all of them without needing a specific case is incredible — and it’ll give the Pixel 10 a unique capability no other major Android phone currently offers.

And there’s more, too. For the baseline Pixel 10, specifically, we can likely expect a significant camera upgrade in the form of a new 5x telephoto camera — something the Pixel 9 lacks entirely. We should also see battery and charging upgrades for all Pixel 10 models. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to be the first foldable with an IP68 rating, and Google’s new Magic Cue feature should lend the Pixel 10 handsets some AI magic.

Do yourself a favor and wait for the Pixel 10 series

At the time of publication, we’re just a little over two weeks away from Google’s Pixel 10 event. That means just two more weeks to wait before a new round of Pixel phones with a dramatically improved chipset, a game-changing charging/accessory system, bigger batteries, faster charging, upgraded cameras, and more.

Although the Pixel 10 series will physically resemble its Pixel 9 predecessors, the internal changes we’re expecting are nothing short of significant. You could buy a Pixel 9, but doing so would mean missing out on everything mentioned above when the Pixel 10 family arrives on August 20.

As someone who’s been reviewing and writing about phones for over a decade — and someone who’s generally just a fan of Pixel phones — I’d strongly recommend holding off on buying a new Pixel phone until the Pixel 10 lineup is available.

On the one hand, if you wait to buy any of the Pixel 10 models, you’ll be getting a phone that’s better than its respective Pixel 9 predecessor in a multitude of ways. Plus, with rumors suggesting no major price increases, you’ll pay the same amount that you would for a Pixel 9 today. On top of all that, even if you still want to buy a Pixel 9 once the Pixel 10 is revealed, you’ll almost certainly be able to find last year’s Pixels substantially discounted once the new models are here.

Looked at this way, there’s no tangible benefit of buying a Google Pixel right now. If anything, it puts you at a disadvantage. Buying a Google Pixel generally isn’t a bad idea, but at this moment in time, it is — at least until August 20 rolls around.

