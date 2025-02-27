When is Pixel Scam Detection actually arriving? Google removes ETA from announcement

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Previously, a Google Store blog post said Scam Detection would come to Pixel phones in March.

The post has been updated to remove any mention of the feature.

It’s now unclear when the feature will arrive.

Google’s March Pixel Drop will be here before you know it, and it should bring a bevy of new features to Pixel devices. It was looking like Scam Detection could be one of the features included in the update, but it now seems like that won’t be the case.

Yesterday, we reported that a recent Gemini Nano-related blog post contained some interesting information on the Pixel’s incoming Scam Detection feature. Originally, the post said that “Scam Detection in calls and messages arrives on Pixel phones in March 2025.” However, Google has now updated the blog.

If you go to the blog post now, you won’t see any mention of Scam Detection. The whole section discussing the feature has been removed. It appears that Google may be rethinking its intentions to roll out Scam Detection next month.

As a refresher, Scam Detection for the Phone by Google app entered beta last November. It’s a feature that alerts you to potential scams in real-time by analyzing and identifying conversation patterns commonly associated with scammers. Meanwhile, Scam Detection rolled out to Google Messages app beta testers back in October. For text messages, the feature will likely automatically move messages it suspects are scams into your spam folder or will warn you about the text.

Now that the blog has removed all references to Scam Detection, it’s unclear when the feature will become publicly available. We have reached out to Google for comment and we’ll update this article if we hear back. When Scam Detection launches, it will be powered by Gemini Nano on Pixel 9 devices. For the Pixel 6 and up, it will rely on other on-device machine learning models.

