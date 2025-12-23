This weird Pixel bug could ruin your holiday vacation photos

Some Pixel phones are exhibiting strange behavior that’s been causing people to lose their photos. A handful of Reddit users have posted recently that pictures taken on their Pixel phones got “lost,” not appearing in local storage or backed up in Google Photos.

A couple of months back, user Blazgamer posted on the r/GooglePixel subreddit that photos they’d taken on a trip failed to appear Pixel 9. Earlier today, user portmafia9719 described a similar experience on Pixel 10 Pro. It’s not clear what’s happening to these photos, but a common thread seems to be that the pictures turned up missing after a lingering notification that said photos were being processed in the background.