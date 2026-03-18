It's not just you: Pixel owners report freezing lock screens after March Pixel Drop

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Pixel owners have reported that their phones are freezing on the lock screen and always-on display.

The issues surfaced after the March 2026 Pixel Drop and security patch.

This issue also comes over six months after Pixel owners reported frozen lock screens after the stable Android 16 update.

Google released stable Android 16 on Pixel phones last year, but this update introduced lock screen issues for some users. Now, Google has released the March 2026 Pixel Drop, and some people are experiencing similar problems.

Some Pixel owners on Reddit (1, 2, 3) have reported that their phones are freezing on the lock screen or always-on display (AoD) after the March 2026 security update and Pixel Drop. A few of these complaints date back roughly two weeks.

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Affected devices include the Pixel 10 series and the Pixel 9 flagships. However, we’ve also seen a few complaints from people with the Pixel 9a and Pixel 8 Pro.

User dcdttu explained the problem in a post earlier this month: I’ve never really had a lock up/reboot issue on my Pixel, but after the March security update/feature drop, my phone has froze 4 times while on the lock screen. Tapping the screen still gives haptic feedback and pressing and holding the power button seems to bring up Gemini, despite the screen not changing. I have to press-and-hold the power and volume up buttons to force a restart. “Yea mine is freezing on the lock screen and the only thing I can do is force reboot the phone,” said user SinMeToHell.

“Ever since the March update my 10 Pro has froze a few times at the lock screen. 75% of the screen will be my AOD and the bottom of it will be fuzzy and freezes the whole phone to where I need to force restart it,” added Redditor UncleCunk.

Is your Pixel phone freezing on the lock screen or always-on display? 17 votes Yes, my Pixel has this issue 29 % No, my phone is running just fine 41 % No, but my Pixel has other bugs 29 %

So what’s the solution, then? One user suggested that a Play System update solves the issue, although several others have tried this with no success. One Redditor also said their phone worked just fine after rolling back to the February 2026 update (BP4A.260205.001.A1). However, they reported that the lock screen issue returned after re-installing the March 2026 update.

Google’s PixelCommunity account is aware of the issue too and had contacted several affected users at the time of the first reports. We’ve asked Google’s representatives for comment on the matter and whether a fix is in the works. We’ll update our article accordingly.

For what it’s worth, Google released a software fix for a similar issue in the wake of Android 16’s release last year. The company said at the time that Pixel owners didn’t have to do anything as it was automatically applied to devices. Don’t be surprised if the Pixel maker takes the same approach with this latest issue.

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