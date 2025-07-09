Google is now rolling out a fix for buggy Pixel lock screens after Android 16

Google was (unsurprisingly) the first smartphone brand to offer stable Android 16 . Unfortunately, this update also resulted in seriously buggy lock screens for some Pixel owners.

Thankfully, a Google spokesperson has confirmed to Android Authority that the problem has been addressed:

A fix for this issue has begun rolling out today [July 8 – ed]. It’s automatic and users don’t need to take any action.

We’re guessing this is a gradual release, so you might have to wait a couple of days if you haven’t received the fix yet. Nevertheless, this is great news for affected Pixel owners, as these users have been waiting weeks for a solution to the issue.