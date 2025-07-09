Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google is now rolling out a fix for buggy Pixel lock screens after Android 16
48 minutes ago
- Google has released a fix for Pixel phones with buggy lock screens after the Android 16 update.
- The fix started rolling out yesterday and should automatically apply to your phone.
- Affected users suffered from lock screen issues like tap-to-wake not working, extreme variations in brightness, and more.
Google was (unsurprisingly) the first smartphone brand to offer stable Android 16. Unfortunately, this update also resulted in seriously buggy lock screens for some Pixel owners.
Thankfully, a Google spokesperson has confirmed to Android Authority that the problem has been addressed:
A fix for this issue has begun rolling out today [July 8 – ed]. It’s automatic and users don’t need to take any action.
We’re guessing this is a gradual release, so you might have to wait a couple of days if you haven’t received the fix yet. Nevertheless, this is great news for affected Pixel owners, as these users have been waiting weeks for a solution to the issue.
Affected Pixel users reported various issues with their phone lock screens after Android 16. These problems included tap-to-wake not working, the screen not turning on after tapping the power button, extreme variations in brightness, an unresponsive fingerprint scanner, and more.