Massive Pixel leak spoils everything ahead of Google launch event

TL;DR A leak may have revealed the specs of the Pixel 10 series.

The same leak also spilled details on the Pixel Watch 4.

The specs for the Pixel Buds 2a have also been shared.

Before we know it, August 20 will be here and Google will finally unveil the Pixel 10 series. Along with the launch of the next-generation phones, we expect to see the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. However, by the time August 20 rolls around, the tech giant may not have anything left to surprise us with. A new leak may have revealed everything you want to know about all of these devices.

Reputable tipster Evan Blass is at it again with another Pixel hardware leak. Shortly after revealing details about the Pixel Watch 4, the tipster has now shared renders and spec sheets for the new phones, smartwatch, and earbuds.

The first group of images features the top half of the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro in their various color options. There’s also a spec sheet that compares the two models to the Pixel 9a. According to the table, the base model will have a 6.3″ Actua display, over 24 hours of battery (rumored to be 4,970mAh), 12GB of RAM, a Tensor G5 chip, a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera, a 10.8MP telephoto camera, and a 10.5MP front camera. It appears that the handset will also support 4K video, 20x zoom, and Pixelsnap wireless charging (Qi2-certified).

As expected, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL will have slightly better specs. It seems we’re looking at 6.3″ and 6.8″ Super Actua displays, over 24 hours of battery (rumored to be 4,870mAh and 5,200mAh), 16GB of RAM, Tensor G5, a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, 48MP telephoto camera, and 42MP front camera. We also get 8K resolution with Night Sight Video, 100x zoom, and Pixelsnap wireless charging.

In a separate social post, Blass mentions that the Pixel 10 series may ditch physical SIM cards in the US. Instead, these phones may have two active eSIM slots. However, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may hold out and retain its physical SIM tray.

The next group of images are focused on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The render provides a look at the Fold in Google’s new Moonstone colorway. While we don’t get a full spec sheet like we did for the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro models, the second image does offer some helpful information. That image says we’re looking at 8″ and 6.4″ Super Actua Flex displays, over 24 hours of battery (rumored to be 5,015mAh), and 16GB of RAM. There are no camera details, but the leak says we can expect 20x zoom. Based on an earlier leak, it’s expected that the Fold, Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a won’t be available until October.

The final batch of images covers the Pixel Watch 4, Pixel Buds 2a, and Pixel Buds Pro 2. Like last year, the next Pixel Watch will have 45mm and 41mm models. The smartwatch features a 3,000 nit Actua 360 display, 30 and 40 hours of battery, 25% faster charging, dual-frequency GPS, and Gemini installed.

There’s not much new about the Pixel Buds Pro 2, other than the new Moonstone color option. However, Google has given the Pixel Buds 2a Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), something that didn’t appear in the original Pixel Buds A-series. Additionally, the battery life has been upgraded from five hours to seven hours and spatial audio has been added.

After this and all of the leaks before it, will Google have anything left up its sleeve? We’ll just have to wait for the launch event and hope the company still has something we don’t expect.

Follow