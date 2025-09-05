PSA: Google's new Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W charger isn't the same everywhere

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s new Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W charger may be missing one feature depending on where you buy it.

Users on Reddit point out that the charger’s prongs don’t fold as advertised on Google’s website and Amazon.

The lack of foldable prongs may be limited to specific regions, though.

Google’s new Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W charger is surely one of the best accessories you can buy for your Pixel 10 phone. The $59.99 USB-C fast charger uses proprietary tech that can not only prioritize charging your Pixel but also charge a second device simultaneously. Another small but cool advantage of the charger is that it’s supposed to be very travel-friendly, with prongs that fold inside, making it easy to carry around in a small bag without the prongs awkwardly poking out.

Thanks to a report from a Reddit user, we now know that the new 67W Pixel charger isn’t the same in every region. People have noticed that the prongs on the Pixel Flex Dual Port don’t fold in some countries, particularly the UK, even though Google advertises foldable prongs on its UK website. In fact, Google highlights the foldable design across most of its online stores where the charger is sold, and it’s hard to tell if you’re buying a foldable version or not.

The Reddit user who received the non-foldable version and created the thread pointed out that the charger was also listed as having foldable prongs, even on Amazon. Here’s a screenshot from Google’s UK Store highlighting the feature.

Google UK

Clearly, Google’s description of the charger’s travel-friendly qualities is an oversight, at least in some countries. In fact, we haven’t laid our hands on the charger yet, so we can’t really confirm whether the prongs fold or not.

Sure, it’s probably not a big disadvantage considering this might be the best charger for your Pixel 10, but it’s something to keep in mind before you invest in one.

