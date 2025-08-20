Google launches new 67W dual-port charger that will be your Pixel 10's best friend

TL;DR Google has launched the new Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger alongside the Pixel 10 series.

This compact $59.99 charger uses proprietary tech to prioritize charging your Pixel while powering a second device.

However, key technical details remain unknown, such as how power is split across ports and if GaN tech is used.

Google has launched the new Pixel 10 series, featuring new Pixelsnap accessories thanks to the magnets built into the phone. While these magnets will steal the limelight, Google has also launched the new Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger made with your Pixel in mind.

The new Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger is touted as the fastest dual-port option for Pixel phones. Google says it uses a proprietary algorithm to prioritize charging your Pixel, so your phone gets fully charged first and fast, while powering a second device simultaneously.

The charger has a relatively compact design, with foldable prongs that make it portable enough to pack into your pocket or bag. The charger also has a clean aesthetic, with no branding visible in the press images (though the final product could have regulatory information printed somewhere, possibly near the prongs).

The Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger is surprisingly a spec’d out charger too. Both ports support USB PD 3.2 PPS, and you can use either port for the full 67W charging speed. When two devices are connected simultaneously, either port can max out at 60W, while their combined output can go up to 67.5W.

Note that Google’s press release and store listing do not mention GaN tech, so we presume it’s absent from this charger.

Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger pricing and availability The Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W USB-C Fast Charger is available for pre-order starting today, August 20, 2025, for $59.99. It will also be available in stores on August 28.

If you don’t need a Dual Port 67W fast charger, you can still get Google’s 45W USB-C fast charger to charge your Pixel 10.

