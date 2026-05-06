Pixel's newest headache: eSIMs that just stop working for no reason

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

TL;DR Numerous Pixel owners are experiencing random eSIM connectivity issues.

While some lose connection intermittently, others complain of not being able to switch eSIM carriers.

Google has acknowledged the issue, but there’s no fix yet.

Another day, another instance of a Pixel throwing a wrench in daily usage. After dealing with widespread battery woes and the March update randomly bricking some Pixel phones, owners of these devices are now reporting connectivity issues, particularly when using an eSIM.

We’ve come across numerous reports of difficulties using eSIM on Pixel devices over the past few weeks. The reports are scattered across multiple online channels, including X, Reddit, Pixel support forums, and Google’s Issue Tracker. The most commonly affected Pixel models include the Pixel 9 and the Pixel 10 series, and users across the board have confirmed that physical SIM cards work just fine.

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One such Reddit user, ErvinMarec, reports that the eSIM on their Pixel 10 Pro stops showing any signs of life frequently. This forces them to restart the phone every three to four days to get it to work again. A similar issue has been described by another user on a Google Issue Tracker thread. Meanwhile, some other users have not been able to use the eSIM at all due to an unexplained error. The exact cause of the issue remains unclear.

A few others are ached by their inability to switch to another eSIM provider, despite using a carrier-unlocked Pixel phone. While most users report difficulty in porting, the issues reported vary with each, which is why we’re unable to draw a common line, nor could we establish whether this is caused by a hardware or a software issue.

Incidentally, a Redditor speculates that the issue is triggered by flashing new firmware on a Pixel rather than updating via an OTA. The same problem is also highlighted by other users who have flashed a recent Android 17 Beta build on their eligible devices.

Thankfully, Google has acknowledged the issue in multiple Issue Tracker threads, though we have yet to receive a resolution.

Interestingly, a similar eSIM issue was also highlighted by a Pixel 9a owner, who took their phone to Google for repair. While the phone was still in warranty, Google declined to repair the phone, citing non-existent “damage to the screen, frame, and cameras.”

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