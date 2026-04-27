Google might finally have a fix for Pixel's boot loop nightmare

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is reportedly testing a beta update with affected users to fix the Pixel boot loop issue.

Since April’s patch didn’t address the problem, the fix could arrive with the May 2026 Pixel update.

Some users may be eligible for device replacements by contacting Google Support.

Earlier this month, we reported that several Pixel users are facing a serious boot loop issue after installing the March 2026 Pixel Drop. The problem appears to affect a wide range of Pixel phones, from the Pixel 6 series all the way up to the latest Pixel 10 lineup.

Does your Pixel have issues after the March 2026 update? 946 votes Yes, my Pixel is ruined. 25 % There are some issues, but I can work around them. 9 % No issues with my Pixel so far. 62 % Anything else (comment below!) 4 %

Despite Google acknowledging the issue on its Issue Tracker, there has been no official fix or clear explanation for what was causing it. Now, it looks like Google is finally making some progress towards identifying and fixing the problem.

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A user who has been actively documenting the issue on Google’s Issue Tracker claims that Google has reached out to them directly with a potential solution. According to the user, Google Support contacted them via email and offered access to a beta update that could fix the boot loop problem. The company has also reportedly invited the user to meet with its engineering team to discuss the issue and assist in testing the update.

“They also said the beta update would not reset my phone’s data,” the user reports.

Google Issue Tracker

This suggests that Google is now actively testing a fix with affected users. It’s possible Google is doing this in a controlled environment before rolling out the fix to everyone.

With the April 2026 Pixel update already out, any fix for the boot loop issue will likely arrive with next month’s patch, assuming Google’s testing goes as planned.

We’ll continue monitoring the situation and update you as soon as Google rolls out an official fix. In the meantime, if you’d rather not wait, reports on the Issue Tracker suggest the company may be offering replacements for affected devices. You’ll need to reach out to Google Support to see if your phone qualifies.

Other Pixel problems after recent updates While the boot loop issue is very much the most serious problem reported following the March update, unfortunately, it’s not the only issue Pixel users are facing right now.

Several Pixel owners are also reporting excessive battery drain following recent updates, with devices losing charge noticeably faster than before. On top of that, both the March and April patches are also being blamed for sluggish, laggy performance, suggesting that the overall software experience has taken a hit for many users.

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