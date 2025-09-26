Pixel Buds Pro 2 users get new update with Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is finally rolling out Pixel Buds Pro 2 features it first revealed early this month as part of a Pixel Drop.

This update brings Adaptive Audio capabilities, Loud Noise Protection, and head gestures for calls/texts.

The update is available now but is ‘gradually’ rolling out to users.

Google announced the September Pixel Drop earlier this month, bringing new features to various Pixel devices. It’s taken a while, but the company is finally bringing its promised features to the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Google announced on its Google Pixel Buds Help forum that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is getting a new update right now (version 4.467). This update includes Adaptive Audio and Loud Noise Protection. The former feature dynamically adjusts your earbud volume based on your surroundings, while the latter automatically reduces the volume of loud noises around you (e.g., a siren blaring).

These aren’t the only additions to the buds, as Google’s update also brings head gestures for calls and texts, allowing you to nod to answer a call or reply to a text (or shake your head to decline). Finally, there’s better support for Gemini Live in noisy environments.

Google says the Pixel Buds Pro 2 update is “gradually” rolling out to all users. The update should automatically be downloaded and installed when your buds are connected to your Android phone. Otherwise, you can check for the new software by putting your earbuds back in their case, opening the Pixel Buds app, and then tapping More settings > Firmware update.

