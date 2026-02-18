These new Pixel Buds 2a colors are a perfect match for the Pixel 10a's new shades

TL;DR Google is launching two new colorways for the Pixel Buds 2a.

These new colors, Berry and Fog, align with the Pixel 10a’s new colors.

Google just announced the Pixel 10a. While it may look too similar to last year’s Pixel 9a, Google emphasizes several key improvements. In addition to a sturdier build, a brighter display, and a camera pill that sits flush with the back panel, there are new colors that make the Pixel 10a feel like a new device.

While carrying over the Obsidian black from the previous generation, Google is adding new Fog green and Berry red to the available color options, replacing the Porcelain white and Peony pink. Meanwhile, the purple color also appears more saturated this year and is called Lavender instead. To complement these new color options, Google is also bringing new choices for the Pixel Buds 2a earbuds.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Ahead of the launch, Google confirmed to Android Authority that the Pixel Buds 2a will come in Fog and Berry hues. These new colors will add to the existing options featuring Iris and Obsidian options.

It remains to be seen whether Google also drapes the Pixel Buds 2a case with new colors. Currently, the Iris purple earbuds feature a light and diffused purple exterior with a more vibrant interior. Despite the subtle tint on the case, Google displays the Iris’ case as white in its store images, which is why the renders above show the case as white as well.

While I expect Google to adopt a similar approach with Fog and Berry as well, we should know more once we use them in real life.

Meanwhile, the audio of the Pixel Buds 2a is expected to remain unchanged. If you’re interested in knowing more, read what sound experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, have to say about the Pixel Buds 2a review.

The article was updated to include images shared by Google.

Follow