Like things perfectly balanced? Don't look at the Pixel 9's wireless charging coils

TL;DR Several images uploaded by Google and shared by a Redditor show the position of the wireless charging coils in the Pixel 9 phones.

The Pixel 9’s charging coil is perfectly aligned around the Google logo, while the coils in the Pro phones are positioned a little lower.

These images should give you a better idea of how to position your Pixel 9 phone on charging pads.

The Google Pixel 9 phones have been available on the market for roughly a week now, and all three phones support wireless charging. However, it turns out that the wireless charging coils on these devices aren’t aligned in the same way.

Redditor Jaxidian grabbed images of the Pixel 9 phones from Google’s repair guides and the Google Store to highlight the position of the wireless charging coils on each phone. Check out the pictures below.

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL

The first image shows that the vanilla Pixel 9’s wireless charging coil is perfectly aligned around the Google logo. Meanwhile, the coils in the Pro phones are positioned a little lower than on the standard Pixel 9.

There isn’t a huge difference between the position of the Pixel 9’s wireless charging coil and the coils on the Pro phones. But this should still give you a better idea when you’re adjusting your phone’s position on a wireless charger, ensuring maximum efficiency. This is also worth knowing if you’re buying cases with cutouts to facilitate wireless charging or if you’re buying MagSafe cases.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, on the other hand, sees a huge change to the wireless charging coil position as highlighted by Google in the image above. In fact, Google says this change means the foldable doesn’t work with the Pixel Stand. So things could always be worse for the Pixel 9 series.

