Ouch: The Pixel 9 Pro Fold can't be charged with the Pixel Stand

TL;DR Google has confirmed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can’t be charged with the Pixel Stand or Pixel Stand 2.

The company explained that the foldable’s charging coils had a different position compared to previous Pixel phones.

The Google Pixel Stand is a novel way to wirelessly charge your Pixel phone. These charging stands offer faster speeds than Qi-based chargers and a few other notable features. Unfortunately, it turns out the Pixel 9 Pro Fold can’t actually be charged via the Pixel Stand.

Google updated a support page (h/t: 9to5Google) to note that its most expensive Pixel phone doesn’t support the Pixel Stand and Pixel Stand 2. The company says the placement of the phone’s wireless charging coil is to blame.

“Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn’t support the Pixel Stand but it supports many other wireless chargers,” Google explained. The position of the charging coil for Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn’t perfectly centered compared to previous Pixel phones. This might make it difficult for you to charge your phone wirelessly.”

The company also posted a picture showing the position of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s wireless charging coil. Check it out below.

The picture reveals that the charging coil is positioned pretty low on the phone’s back compared to other Pixel phones, just covering the Google logo. We’re guessing this position is due to challenges associated with the foldable phone form factor.

Nevertheless, it’s still a real shame that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold doesn’t even work on the Pixel Stand or Pixel Stand 2 given the device’s $1,800 price tag. In fact, the foldable has the slowest wireless charging speeds out of all Pixel 9 phones, coming in at just 7.5W. Other Pixel 9 series devices offer 12W charging speeds via Qi-based chargers and even faster speeds via the Pixel Stand 2.

In any event, I think it’s clear that you absolutely shouldn’t buy a Pixel Stand if you’ve bought or plan to buy a Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of great wireless charging pads out there from other manufacturers.

