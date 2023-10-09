Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Are you looking to get a Google Pixel 8 series handset? If you tend to get your phones wet, you may wonder whether these can take a splash, or maybe even go for a swim. Are the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro waterproof? Let’s find out.

Are the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro waterproof?

The terms “waterproof” and “water-resistant” seem to be used interchangeably very often, but they represent different levels of protection. A waterproof product can handle significant depths for extended periods. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are water-resistant.

These devices meet IP68 certification under IEC standard 60529. This should mean they can withstand up to 1.5 meters of submersion for up to 30 minutes. Google also warns us that water resistance is not a permanent condition, and a device’s level of resistance can degrade over time. It’s also important to know that while the devices have an IP68 rating, the included accessories do not.

Are the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro dustproof? Just like an IP68 rating doesn’t make a device waterproof, it also doesn’t make it dustproof. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are dust resistant. Similarly, dust resistance can degrade over time with wear and tear, as well as external factors.

Is the IP68 rating on the Pixel 8 good?

The IP68 rating on the Google Pixel 8 series is very good by tech industry standards. This is the same rating you will find in other high-end phones like the Apple iPhone 15 series and the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, among others. It is the highest level of water resistance on modern consumer tech products.

That said, there are some exceptions. Some rugged phones, which are made to be much more resistant, can get an IP69 rating. Such devices get tested with higher pressure and higher temperature water jets. Additionally, some may get MIL-STD certification, which adds another layer of resistance that’s said to make them “combat-ready.”

Of course, such rugged devices are special and for a different audience. An IP68 rating is very good for common users, and it ensures that your phone will be fine if it gets a little wet or you drop it in shallow water.

Still, we do not recommend that you expose your Pixel 8 to water on purpose. As mentioned before, water resistance isn’t permanent and can degrade. Additionally, the warranty doesn’t cover water damage. If you absolutely want to take your phone into water, we advise that you add a second layer of protection by using a waterproof pouch.

FAQs

Can I take my Pixel 8 into the shower? Based on the IP68 rating on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, these devices should be fine if you take them into the shower with you. We don’t recommend it, though. Constant exposure to moisture, or chemicals like soap or shampoo, can potentially damage the phone or degrade its water resistance levels over time.

Can I take underwater photos with the Pixel 8? The Pixel 8 series has an IP68 rating. This means it should, in theory, be ok for shallow underwater photos, as long as you don’t take it past 1.5-meter depths for 30 minutes or more. This is only the case for fresh water, though. Chlorine in a swimming pool and salt in ocean water aren’t safe for your phone. We advise against trying this.

Are there any waterproof phones? Modern smartphones are only water resistant. Even ones with rare higher ratings and military standard support are only water resistant.

Does my Pixel 8 warranty cover water damage? No. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro warranties don’t cover water damage, even if they have an IP68 rating. If you want to protect yourself against accidental water damage, you will need insurance. Here’s our list of the best phone insurance options.

