Full Pixel 8 specs leak, suggests a whopping 7 years of updates

TL;DR A reliable leaker has dished out a Pixel 8 series spec sheet.

The sheet lists seven years of software updates for the new phones.

It looks like the Pixel 8 Pro will have superior durability too.

We already have a ton of Pixel 8 series details thanks to leaks, rumors, and even Google’s own promotional materials. Now, a frequent leaker has dished out full spec sheets for Google’s upcoming flagship phones.

Kamila Wojciechowska shared the Pixel 8 series spec sheets on X and 91mobiles, seemingly derived from Google’s own materials. These specs generally line up with the tipster’s previous leaks shared with Android Authority. Check out the table below.

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 Pro Display

Google Pixel 8 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED screen, 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness (1,400 nits for HDR)

Google Pixel 8 Pro 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED screen, 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness (1,600 nits for HDR)

Processor

Google Pixel 8 Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security chip

Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Tensor G3 with Titan M2 security chip

RAM and storage

Google Pixel 8 - 8GB LPDDR5X RAM

- 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 3.1)

Google Pixel 8 Pro - 12GB LPDDR5X RAM

- Up to 1TB storage in the US, up to 512GB storage globally

(UFS 3.1)

Battery and charging

Google Pixel 8 - 4,575mAh battery (typical)

- Up to 27W fast charging

- Up to 18W Qi wireless charging

Google Pixel 8 Pro - 5,050mAh battery (typical)

- Up to 30W fast charging

- Up to 23W Qi wireless charging

Security and OS updates

Google Pixel 8 7 years of OS and security updates

Google Pixel 8 Pro 7 years of OS and security updates

Cameras

Google Pixel 8 - 50MP Octa-PD wide camera (OIS)

- 12MP ultrawide camera

- 10.5MP selfie camera (with PD autofocus)

Google Pixel 8 Pro - 50MP Octa-PD wide camera (OIS)

- 64MP Quad-PD ultrawide camera

- 48MP Quad-PD telephoto camera with Super Res Zoom up to 30x (OIS)

- 10.5MP selfie camera (with PD autofocus)

Connectivity

Google Pixel 8 - Bluetooth 5.3

- Dual-SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

- Wi-Fi 7

- NFC

- USB-C (3.2)

Google Pixel 8 Pro - Bluetooth 5.3

- Dual-SIM (nano-SIM and eSIM)

- Wi-Fi 7

- NFC

- USB-C (3.2)

- UWB

Material

Google Pixel 8 Gorilla Glass Victus back and front

IP68 rating

Google Pixel 8 Pro Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back and front

IP68 rating

Others

Google Pixel 8 Face unlock

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Google Pixel 8 Pro Face unlock

Under-display fingerprint sensor

Sensors

Google Pixel 8 Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Barometer

Gyrometer

Magnetometer

Proximity sensor

Google Pixel 8 Pro Accelerometer

Ambient light sensor

Barometer

Gyrometer

Magnetometer

Proximity sensor

Temperature sensor

Dimensions

Google Pixel 8 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9mm

189 grams

Google Pixel 8 Pro 162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8mm

213 grams

Colors

Google Pixel 8 - Hazel

- Obsidian

- Rose

Google Pixel 8 Pro - Bay

- Obsidian

- Porcelain



The most notable detail is the fact that the phones will get up to seven years of software updates. The leaker clarified that this doesn’t necessarily mean seven years of OS updates, likely referring to security updates. This would still be a major improvement over the likes of Samsung, OPPO, and Xiaomi, as these brands offer up to five years of security patches.

Otherwise, we reported on most of these specs before. But it’s worth noting that the Pixel 8 will apparently ship with Gorilla Glass Victus protection while the Pro model is set to use Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The newer protective glass standard is designed to withstand concrete drops. So you might want the Pro model if you’re prone to dropping your phones. Otherwise, both handsets are set to offer IP68 ratings.

This wasn’t the only major leak in recent days, as a major Pixel 8 camera features leak detailed new capabilities like manual controls, facial expression edits, and more. Another leak has also dished out apparent US pricing, suggesting a price hike for the standard Pixel.

