You told us: Many non-US readers think the Pixel 8 phones are overpriced

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google launched the Pixel 8 series phones last week, and we’re seeing price hikes across the board. The US is seeing a $100 price hike for both phones, taking them to $699 and $999 respectively.

However, it turns out that consumers in the likes of Europe and India are seeing steeper increases. Do readers think the phones are overpriced, though? We asked this question last week and here’s how you answered it.

Are the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro overpriced? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Over 1,200 votes were counted in this poll, and the most popular pick was “Yes, I live outside the US,” accounting for 48.42% of the vote. This isn’t a total surprise as several locales see much bigger price increases than the US.

In the UK, the Pixel 8 range is £100 and £150 more expensive than the Pixel 7 series, starting at £699 and £999. Meanwhile, Europeans will pay €799 and €1,099 for the Pixel 8 series — €150 and €200 more expensive than the Pixel 7 line. India also sees a notable price increase for the Pixel 8 range.

It's no surprise to see many non-US readers think the Pixel 8 phones are overpriced.

The second most popular pick was “No,” as 21.97% of respondents felt the Pixel 8 phones weren’t overpriced. You are indeed getting a decent number of features for the price, while the phones still compare favorably to phones from big-name rivals Apple and Samsung.

Meanwhile, 17.16% of polled readers said they were in the US and felt the Pixel 8 phones were indeed overpriced. We can see why some people would vote this way as last year’s phones set a high bar as far as pricing was concerned. So the higher Pixel 8 price is still notable.

Finally, 12.44% of surveyed readers said the phones were “maybe” overpriced. We’re guessing some of these readers are waiting for reviews or want to go hands-on with actual devices before making a decision.

Comments Michael Schaap: The € 200 price increase was definitely a reason for me to skip the 8 Pro… Until I saw the preorder deal. A Pixel 8 Pro and a Pixel Watch 2 for € 1099, that’s something I can live with.

Boris: Google could give the phones out for free, they would still make money out of it for reselling your data.

rrnyc1: It’s not so much the price increase, but what you get for the money and the insulting trade-in offers. I find the pixels to have very poor value. I’m good with my S23 Ultra. I gave up on pixels a few years ago. I realized I was paying for software not hardware with all those “exclusive” features which eventually, make their way to other phones,

thinkGadgets.me: In India, shock in even bigger. Pixel 7 was launched for INR 59999 and Pixel 8 is launched at 75999 which is ~26% increase. Pixel 7 Pro was launched for INR 84999 and Pixel 8 Pro is launched at 106999 which is ~25% increase. People are not going to buy Pixel 8 Pro in front of iPhone 15 series. Pixels do not have similar brand value in India as iPhones have.

