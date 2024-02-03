Ringke Onyx review: An ultra-budget Pixel 8 case

Sometimes, the best case for your Pixel 8 is the simplest and most affordable one, and the Ringke Onyx fits this description perfectly. It is priced at $15 and is one of the most budget-friendly options around. However, for that amount, you’re sacrificing many bells and whistles for a basic, single-piece flexible TPU case.

While this means it bends, flexes, and is easy to get on and off your Pixel 8, it may not be the toughest case compared to other options we’ve reviewed. The air pockets in the corners are slightly smaller, which might offer less protection if you drop your phone. However, the case features textured side panels, which provide a firm grip and somewhat compensate for the slimmed-down construction.

In terms of style, the Ringke Onyx leans towards a more classic design, available in a few muted colors like navy, black, and Forest Green. Unlike many Pixel 8 cases with a slight texture on the inside of the back panel, the Ringke Onyx is completely smooth. While this might not seem significant, the absence of air channels — which often provide extra protection when the phone is dropped on its back — means the Ringke Onyx doesn’t offer the same level of drop protection. Therefore, you need to be more cautious with the Ringke Onyx. The corners are your best bet for protection if your phone does fall. However, the good news is that the Pixel 8 is already built tough, featuring Gorilla Glass Victus and aluminum side rails. So, the Ringke Onyx is an additional layer of insurance that’ll save you money.

The Ringke Onyx might not be everyone’s first choice, especially due to its limited color options and slim build. Accidents are inevitable, and having a phone case that doesn’t fully meet your needs can be frustrating. Nevertheless, it’s a solid choice for the most basic protection.