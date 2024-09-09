Deal: The Google Pixel 8 Pro is still awesome, and it's $375 off

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9 series is fantastic, but I don’t like the idea of spending top dollar on brand-new high-end devices. I always save a bunch of money with previous-generation handsets, and the Google Pixel 8 Pro is a perfectly capable smartphone. Especially right now, when you can save $375 on it, dropping the price to just $624. Get the Google Pixel 8 Pro for only $624

This offer is available directly from Amazon. There is no label or sign of it being part of a special campaign, so we have no idea how long this offer will stay live. It’s also worth noting this offer is currently only available for the Obsidian and Porcelain color versions.

Google Pixel 8 Pro Google Pixel 8 Pro Powerful Google phone with powerful camera features The Google Pixel 8 Pro is packed with unique camera features and AI-assisted software that puts the smart into smartphone. See price at Amazon Save $375.00

The Google Pixel 8 Pro is still a great smartphone, even in 2024. The Tensor G3 processor and 12GB of RAM will keep the phone running smoothly. It also features a really nice 6.7-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 2,992 x 1,344 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Being a high-end Pixel device, the cameras are also stunning. Battery life was also improved compared to the Pixel 7 series. During our Pixel 8 Pro review tests, we were able to make the phone last about a day and a half on a single charge. Additionally, charging is pretty fast: 30W wired and 23W wireless. If you care about the phone aging too quickly, it has one of the best update promises, and Google will support it for seven years. Of course, you’ll also get to enjoy most of Google’s exclusive Pixel features.

So, are you upgrading to the latest Pixel 9 series or saving a bunch of cash on the Pixel 8 Pro? If you’re going with the latter, make sure to act quickly. These deals don’t last too long, and since this is a previous-gen handset, there is always a chance stock will run out.

Extra deal: You can also get the Google Pixel 8!

Google Pixel 8 Google Pixel 8 A bright display from Google's 2023 flagship phone The Google Pixel 8 introduces the new Actua display, a 6.2-inch panel that's 42% brighter than the Pixel 7. Backed by the fully updated Tensor G3 chipset, and a new 50MP camera, this promises to be one of the more exciting Pixel phones. See price at Amazon Save $200.00

The smaller Google Pixel 8 is also nicely discounted right now. You can get it for $499, a $200 discount. That is as much as the Google Pixel 8a, and the Pixel 8 is technically a better phone. Most of the specs are identical to those in the Pixel 8 Pro, with a few exceptions.

This Pixel 8 has a smaller 6.2-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. The OLED display is still stunning, though, and it has a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has only two cameras, and the secondary one has a 12MP resolution. That said, what makes Pixel cameras so great is mostly computational photography, and the main camera is just as good. The battery is also a bit smaller. Otherwise, the Pixel 8 is still a high-end handset through and through.

You might like

Comments