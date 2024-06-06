Buying a Pixel 8? Get four months of Google One AI Premium on the house

If you’ve been waiting for a good moment to buy two of the best Android phones , here’s your opportunity. This month, the Google Store is offering an extended Google One AI Premium trial to buyers of the discounted Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 .

The price slash on the phones alone is well worth it. You can snag the Pixel 8 Pro for $250 less or the Pixel 8 for $150 cheaper, dropping their prices to $749 and $549, respectively. However, as 9to5Google spotted, there’s an additional perk. The usual two-month Google One AI Premium trial is being extended by two additional months, saving buyers a further $80. You will have to fork out $19.99 per month after this period to continue your subscription, though.

What’s included with Google One AI Premium?

For those who rely heavily on AI to complete daily tasks, Google One AI Premium offers several advantages:

Gemini Advanced: This is Google’s Copilot Plus and ChatGPT Plus equivalent. It utilizes a more powerful language model (Gemini Ultra 1.0), giving it additional query-crunching smarts over the base Gemini offering and Gemini Nano.

This is Google’s Copilot Plus and ChatGPT Plus equivalent. It utilizes a more powerful language model (Gemini Ultra 1.0), giving it additional query-crunching smarts over the base Gemini offering and Gemini Nano. 2TB of Google One cloud storage.

Gemini for Workspace: This is Google’s AI assistant available across its office suite (Docs, Sheets, Gmail, etc.). It can be used to create

While the AI Premium bundle is only available through the Google Store, Best Buy is offering other discounts which you can view below. Buyers can save an additional $100 on the devices by simply network activating them. If you aren’t too concerned about Google One AI Premium, Google is offering deep discounts on its other products, including $500 off the Pixel Fold.