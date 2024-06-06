Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Buying a Pixel 8? Get four months of Google One AI Premium on the house
- The Google Store is offering four free months of Google One AI Premium with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.
- This double trial period spell is in addition to the deep discounts on Google’s phones.
- The extended One AI Premium trial offer is available until June 22.
If you’ve been waiting for a good moment to buy two of the best Android phones, here’s your opportunity. This month, the Google Store is offering an extended Google One AI Premium trial to buyers of the discounted Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8.
The price slash on the phones alone is well worth it. You can snag the Pixel 8 Pro for $250 less or the Pixel 8 for $150 cheaper, dropping their prices to $749 and $549, respectively. However, as 9to5Google spotted, there’s an additional perk. The usual two-month Google One AI Premium trial is being extended by two additional months, saving buyers a further $80. You will have to fork out $19.99 per month after this period to continue your subscription, though.
Find quick links to both Pixel 8 series deals below.
What’s included with Google One AI Premium?
For those who rely heavily on AI to complete daily tasks, Google One AI Premium offers several advantages:
- Gemini Advanced: This is Google’s Copilot Plus and ChatGPT Plus equivalent. It utilizes a more powerful language model (Gemini Ultra 1.0), giving it additional query-crunching smarts over the base Gemini offering and Gemini Nano.
- 2TB of Google One cloud storage.
- Gemini for Workspace: This is Google’s AI assistant available across its office suite (Docs, Sheets, Gmail, etc.). It can be used to create
While the AI Premium bundle is only available through the Google Store, Best Buy is offering other discounts which you can view below. Buyers can save an additional $100 on the devices by simply network activating them. If you aren’t too concerned about Google One AI Premium, Google is offering deep discounts on its other products, including $500 off the Pixel Fold.
Notably, the Google Store offer is only valid until June 22. So, if you want a Pixel 8 series device with additional smarts, don’t wait too long.