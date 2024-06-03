The Pixel 8 Pro drops 25% in latest Google sale

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Google is rocking into June with a swagger. Not only is the Pixel 8a fresh on the market but there are also unbeaten discounts this week on the other flagship Android phones in the Pixel stable. The Pixel 8 Pro deal was the most eye-catching to us, with a 25% price drop reducing the base model to just $749 right now. Google Pixel 8 Pro for $749 ($250 off)

We’ve only seen this big of a markdown on the Pixel 8 Pro once before, and it has certainly never been beaten for an unlocked handset. Best Buy is a great place to pick it up because, along with the discount, you can save a further $100 by activating it to a network if you so choose. You also have the option of trading in your old device to save hundreds more, and the purchase comes with a couple of free subscriptions, such as three months of Google One 100MB.

All of the top Pixels feature in the sale, so you can instead look to pick up the base model of the Pixel 8 for just $549. If you’re more drawn to seeing what the foldable phone fuss is all about, there are $500 in savings to be had on the Google Pixel Fold, which is down to only $1,299.

We don’t have any info on how long these Pixel deals will last, so it’s worth checking them out while you can. Use the widgets above to find the offers.

