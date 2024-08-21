Poll result: Google really should bring the Pixel 9's AI features to the 8

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9 series offers a suite of upgrades over the outgoing Pixel 8 line. From their refreshed design to additional RAM and upgraded cameras, there’s much to pique fans’ interest. However, if we were to identify a soft spot, the incoming Tensor G4 chipset would be it.

Although it features new Arm cores running at slightly higher clocks and a new Exynos modem, the Tensor G4 sees no TPU upgrades over its predecessor. This similarity arguably keeps the Pixel 8 series more relevant than ever, especially when it comes to new AI features.

So, in that sense, it should be easy for Google to backport current AI features like Pixel Screenshots and Add Me to the previous line, right? Well, yes, and readers agree, according to the results of a recent poll.

Google has no excuse

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

More than 72% of the 3,000 voters exclaimed “of course” when asked if Google should bring Pixel 9 AI smarts to the Pixel 8 Pro. A further 19% agreed, but only if the company includes the baseline Pixel 8 in its plans, too. Finally, just over 8% remarked that the Pixel 9 needs some exclusives, at least.

Based on our understanding, and thanks to the TPU similarities between the two lines, there are no technical hurdles to backporting features. The only compelling reason for Google to dismiss the Pixel 8 series is to upsell the Pixel 9, and some readers agree.

“Apple is able to bring the Apple intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro, which has 8GB of RAM as well. There would be no actual reason they couldn’t bring the features to the Pixel 8 other than to upsell the Pixel 9 series,” notes one commenter. Others suggest that Google should return to Qualcomm. “They can add their own AI photo chip,” reads on recommendation.

Some have yet to feel the impact of these novel AI features and demand that Google focuses on more practical features. “Still haven’t seen a compelling Gemini story on-device. What would be compelling is true all-day battery life,” remarks another reader.

It’s still early in the Pixel 9’s lifecycle, leaving Google ample time to consider rolling out features to newer and older flagships. However, as the company’s only now bringing long-promised features to the Pixel 8 Pro, like Zoom Enhance, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

