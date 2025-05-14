Pixel 9a teardown raises big red flags over water resistance and battery repairability

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A teardown by YouTube channel JerryRigEverything shows that the Pixel 9a’s battery is a nightmare to repair.

The video also highlights potential issues with the device’s dust and water resistance.

The recently released Google Pixel 9a is under fire following YouTube channel JerryRigEverything’s famous durability test. The teardown highlights potential issues with the device’s water resistance and major problems when it comes to battery repairability.

In the teardown video, the YouTuber observes that the mesh covering the rather wide speaker grille of the Pixel 9a can be hampered and dislodged relatively easily while cleaning. This raises concerns about the integrity of the phone’s IP68 water and dust protection rating. A compromised speaker mesh could potentially allow water and dust to enter the cavity, compromising the device’s durability.

However, that’s not the Pixel 9a’s biggest problem. The teardown revealed that the phone’s 5,100mAh battery is secured inside with an overwhelming amount of adhesive, making it extremely difficult to remove and replace. While the use of adhesive is not uncommon in smartphone manufacturing, the excessive amounts used in the Pixel 9a could really complicate battery replacement, posing safety risks and potential damage to the device during repair attempts.

As the YouTuber notes, Google’s approach to fixing the battery inside the Pixel 9a does not keep up with current industry practices, given that companies like Samsung, Apple, and others have moved towards more repair-friendly designs.

Ultimately, the Pixel 9a does survive JerryRigEverything’s burn, bend, and scratch tests, but these two issues, especially the battery attachment method, resulted in the YouTuber telling his viewers not to buy the Pixel 9a.

Considering that Google promises seven years of software updates for the phone, users should be equally concerned about these issues. Not only is it important to weigh the benefits of the Pixel 9a’s features against the potential maintenance and repair challenges, but it’s also important to consider how difficult it could be to recycle a device with a battery that refuses to snap out.

