Pixel 4a's surprise battery update is turning into its "update of death"

TL;DR Google’s recent surprise Pixel 4a update has caused significant battery life issues for many users.

Affected users are eligible for a free battery replacement. However, free battery replacement quotes do not include any other repair costs, and Google doesn’t do incomplete repairs. Users are alternatively eligible for $50 in compensation or a $100 discount on a new Pixel phone.

Many users are frustrated with the situation and are seeking alternative solutions.

The Google Pixel 4a was a rather legendary budget Android smartphone of its time, giving users the Pixel camera experience at a fraction of the cost of a flagship. The Pixel 4a was launched in August 2020, and Google ended software support for the device in September 2023, so it is fair to presume that most users have moved on to newer devices. Google recently rolled out a surprise update under the Pixel 4a Battery Performance Program, and it seems that the update is not sitting well with people who are still rocking the Pixel 4a in 2025.

What is Pixel 4a’s Battery Performance Program? Google began seeding an Android 13-based update for the Pixel 4a on January 8, 2025. This update seemingly improves the stability of the battery on certain Pixel 4a units, but the new battery management features also consequently reduce battery life between charges. Google also warned that impacted units could see reduced charging performance and even miscalibrated battery level indicators on their phone.

Since the update drastically impacts user experience for these users, Google is offering a free battery replacement. Affected users who skip the battery replacement can receive $50 as compensation or a $100 discount towards a Pixel phone on the Google Store.

How is the update impacting users? It’s been two weeks since the update began rolling out, and many Pixel 4a users are rather unhappy with the overall situation. For instance, Redditor Recent-Somewhere-360 recounts how the update made their phone rather unusable, lowering their confidence in the upcoming Pixel 9a as unintended collateral damage.

Reddit user awwwww_hereitgoes echoes the collective heartbreak of affected Pixel 4a users.

Redditor Terrible_Attorney506 highlights how their experience has been with the update. According to them, their Pixel 4a went from 100% to 2% within five hours with just about 20 mins of screen-on time.

Redditor Shnarf1980 points out how the update has led to a somewhat erratic user experience, which is certainly not ideal or reliable.

Making matters worse, if you are eligible for a battery replacement under Google’s program and opt for it, Google may end up charging you for device repairs, too, as the company’s policy dictates that they fix all damages found. So, if your device has any other issues beyond the battery, which we frankly expect for a phone over four years old at this point, you might just get hit with a $270 plus tax quotation for a refurbished replacement Pixel 4a.

Unsurprisingly, informed users have started blocking network requests on their devices to avoid the forced update. Some others are installing older LineageOS custom ROMs just to regain their battery capacity.

What exactly was the issue, and what did the update “fix”? Users allege that Google has been rather opaque about the actual problem, causing confusion and panic amongst those looking to downgrade the device to the older software version.

Redditor heitman notes that their Pixel 4a charges to roughly a third of its prior battery capacity after the “update of death.”

Since Google hasn’t clearly mentioned what the battery issue is, who is specifically impacted, and what the update technically changes to fix it, it becomes rather risky to advise anyone to roll back to an older update. As Redditor lesserweevils mentions, the update is well-intended but poorly communicated, and it will only cause people to fear updates and avoid them.

There are so many more reports, to the point that highlighting all of them wouldn’t be feasible. A lot of people who are still using the Pixel 4a are not-so-tech-savy users, often in their 50s, who prefer the no-nonsense, simplistic approach of the device and its small size. As such, a forced update like this leaves them without many options for phones on the same parameters.

What phone can you buy as a Pixel 4a replacement?

People holding onto the Pixel 4a are in a bit of a tight spot, as phones have gradually gotten larger and larger. The phones which haven’t gotten as large have still gotten expensive. So finding a small, budget phone is quite challenging in 2025.

For budget options, you can consider waiting for the upcoming Pixel 9a, though that might not be feasible with the situation of your current daily driver. The Pixel 8a ($499 at Amazon) is the next best option. You can also explore the Galaxy A35 5G ($359.99 at Amazon) and the Moto G 5G ($179.99 at Amazon).

If you can stretch your budget, I would recommend such users explore devices like the Galaxy S25 ($799.99 at Amazon), the slightly older Galaxy S24 ($859.99 at Amazon) if you want to get something at a discount, the older ASUS Zenfone 10 ($614 at Amazon) if you really want a small phone, or even the Pixel 9 ($799 at Amazon) if you want to stick with Google.

If you are okay with jumping ship to the dark side, the iPhone 16 ($799 at Amazon) is also an excellent choice (and so are its predecessors if you want something cheaper).

We’ve contacted Google for comments on the Pixel 4a’s update fiasco and will keep you updated on their response.

Are you impacted by the Pixel 4a’s ‘update of death’? How has your experience been? How much did Google quote you for a repair? Let us know in the comments below!

