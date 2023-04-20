Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a: Which should you buy?

The Pixel 6a arrived as part of a Google I/O presentation in May 2022, and looks almost identical to the Pixel 6. Looks only tell part of the story, however. As usual with an A-series phone, there are some changes under the hood to keep the price down, even if Pixel phones are closer in performance than they’ve ever been. If you’re having trouble choosing one over the other, we don’t blame you. We’ve compared the two in hopes of making life easier. Here’s our battle of the Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a. Our verdict: Google Pixel 6 review | Google Pixel 6 Pro review

In this comparison, we’re sticking to the regular Pixel 6 for the most part. The Pixel 6 Pro is in a category all its own, and priced significantly higher than the other two options.

Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a

Design and display

Google brought some significant design changes to the table with its Pixel 6 family, and the trend continues with the Pixel 6a. It’s styled like the Pixel 6, complete with a rear camera bar and a two-toned rear finish. Of course, these similarities mean that there are a few key changes from the previous Pixel 5a. For starters, the headphone jack is no more — a first for the Pixel a series. Google also shifted the fingerprint reader from the back panel to the display.

As far as build materials go, the Pixel 6 is about as premium as they come. It’s a Gorilla Glass sandwich, with a panel of Victus glass on the front and Gorilla Glass 6 on the back. Google’s flagship carries an IP68 waterproof rating, and the aluminum frame offers further reinforcement.

The Pixel 6a is styled after its Pixel 6 sibling, but it swaps Gorilla Glass for a 3D composite back.

The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, drops the rear glass in favor of a 3D thermoformed composite back with an alloy frame. It also slightly steps down in water resistance, earning an IP67 rating. Both devices offer matte black frames, unlike the glossy metal of the premium Pixel 6 Pro.

It’s often a toss-up as to where the Pixel a series will land in terms of size. The Pixel 4a was Google’s smallest phone in years, while the Pixel 5a was larger than its namesake. Now, Google is back on the small side. Well, not necessarily small, but the Pixel 6a offers a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel. It’s slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch display on the Pixel 6, though the resolution remains the same. The flagship Pixel 6 also offers the smoother refresh rate of the pair — reaching 90Hz compared to the 60Hz option on the budget phone. Protect your purchase: The best Pixel 6 cases

Hardware and cameras

One of Google’s most significant changes to the Pixel 6 series was the introduction of the camera bar. It’s impossible to miss the large, black rectangle that stretches across the back of each phone. However, it’s the lenses inside the camera bar that make all the difference. Google finally moved on from the familiar 12.2MP and 16MP camera duo, introducing a 50MP wide lens as the primary sensor. You still get a 12MP ultrawide lens on the Pixel 6, complete with Google’s remarkable image processing.

Over on the Pixel 6a, the camera is closer to Google’s previous generation offerings. Instead of the upgraded 50MP primary lens, you get a 12.2MP primary camera with a 12MP ultrawide option. It’s a combination of the weaker lenses from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5, so the Pixel 6 will likely be the better option for aspiring photographers. As for selfie cameras, both models offer 8MP center-mounted punch holes.

Of course, Google’s image processing is one of the main reasons to choose a Pixel device, and the Pixel 6a doesn’t skimp on features there. You can tap into flagship options like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur. The one big absence is Motion Mode, which Pixel 6 owners can use to highlight movement around a subject.

The Pixel 6a features a familiar camera bar with a slightly weaker pair of wide and ultrawide lenses.

Under the hood, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a sit closer than ever. Both devices pack Google’s original Tensor chip, bringing impressive machine learning capabilities and remarkable image processing. Previous Pixel a models often packed weaker third-party processors, so the move to a Tensor is a significant leap for the budget market. You’ll also find the Titan M2 security processor on both devices, dedicated to preserving user privacy at the highest standard.

The Pixel series has embraced larger batteries and faster charging over the last few years, as is evidenced by the Pixel 6’s 4,614mAh cell. It’s a significant boost over the Pixel 5, though it doesn’t quite equal the Pixel 5a or Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s flagship supports the USB PD PPS standard for up to 21W wired and wireless speeds. See also: The best chargers to correctly fast charge the Pixel 6

As for the Pixel 6a, it takes a small step backward. It carries a 4,410mAh cell that offers 24 hours of adaptive battery life with 18W wired charging. Unfortunately, the thermoformed composite back means that you won’t get access to wireless charging. Still, using Google’s Extreme Battery Saver mode gets you up to 72 hours of charge compared to 48 hours on the Pixel 6 series.

Price and colors Google Pixel 6 (8GB 128GB): $599

$599 Google Pixel 6 (8GB 256GB): $699

$699 Google Pixel 6a (6GB 128GB): $449 Google’s flagship Pixel 6 is its most affordable in years, kicking off at just $599 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s a full $100 cheaper than the previous Pixel 5 and $200 more affordable than the base Pixel 4. You can upgrade to 256GB of storage for $699, but you still get 8GB of RAM. Since the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are already out, you should be able to find discounts.

No matter which configuration you prefer, Google offers the same three color options: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black. Kinda Coral combines a pink body with an orange panel above the camera bar, while Sorta Seafoam combines green and yellow. The Stormy Black version is the stealthiest of the bunch, mixing a black body with a dark gray panel above the camera bar.

The budget-friendly Pixel 6a kicks off at $449 — right in line with the Pixel 5a’s launch price. The lone configuration offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is in line with what we’ve come to expect from the Pixel a series. As for color options, you can pick up the Pixel 6a in Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage.

The Charcoal finish is almost identical to the Stormy Black of the Pixel 6, while the Charcoal is closer to the Pixel 6 Pro’s Cloudy White. It features a white body with a light gray panel above the camera bar. Finally, the Sage finish brings the Pixel 6a back to the Pixel 5’s signature color, with two shades of green surrounding the camera bar.

Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a: Specs

Google Pixel 6 Google Pixel 6a Display

Google Pixel 6 6.4-inch OLED

20:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution

2,400 x 1,080

411ppi

90Hz refresh rate

HDR support

24-bit depth



Gorilla Glass Victus front

Gorilla Glass 6 back

Google Pixel 6a 6.1-inch OLED

20:9 aspect ratio

FHD+ resolution

2,400 x 1,080

429ppi

60Hz refresh rate

HDR support

24-bit depth



Gorilla Glass 3 front

3D thermoformed composite back

Processor

Google Pixel 6 Google Tensor

Titan M2 security

Google Pixel 6a Google Tensor

Titan M2 security

RAM

Google Pixel 6 8GB LPDDR5

Google Pixel 6a 6GB LPDDR5

Internal storage

Google Pixel 6 128GB or 256GB

UFS 3.1

Google Pixel 6a 128GB

UFS 3.1

Battery and power

Google Pixel 6 4,614mAh (typical)

21W wired charging

USB-PD 3.0 (PPS)

21W wireless charging (w/ Pixel Stand)

12W Qi wireless charging

Battery share



No charger in box

Google Pixel 6a 4,410 (typical)

18W wired charging

USB-PD 3.0 (PPS)



No charger in box

Cameras

Google Pixel 6 Rear:

- 50MP main

1.2 μm, ƒ/1.85, 82-degree FoV

1/1.31-inch sensor

LDAF, OIS, and EIS

- 12MP ultra-wide

1.25 μm, ƒ/2.2, 114-degree FoV

Laser AF



Front:

- 8MP single

1.12 μm, ƒ/2.0, 84-degree FoV

Google Pixel 6a Rear:

- 12.2MP main

1.4 μm, ƒ/1.7, 77-degree FoV

1/2.55-inch sensor

Autofocus, OIS, and EIS

- 12MP ultra-wide

1.25 μm, ƒ/2.2, 114-degree FoV



Front:

- 8MP single

1.12 μm, ƒ/2.0, 84-degree FoV

Video

Google Pixel 6 Rear:

4K at 30/60FPS

1080p at 30/60FPS



Front:

1080p at 30FPS

Google Pixel 6a Rear:

4K at 30/60FPS

1080p at 30/60FPS



Front:

1080p at 30FPS

Audio

Google Pixel 6 Stereo speakers

Triple mics

Bluetooth 5.2

No 3.5mm port

Google Pixel 6a Stereo speakers

Dual mics



Security

Google Pixel 6 In-display fingerprint

Titan M2 chip

5 years security updates

Google Pixel 6a In-display fingerprint

Titan M2 chip

5 years Pixel updates

Water resistance

Google Pixel 6 IP68

Google Pixel 6a IP67

Buttons and ports

Google Pixel 6 USB-C 3.1 Gen 1

Power button

Volume rocker

Dual-SIM (single nano and eSIM)



No expandable storage

No 3.5mm port

Google Pixel 6a USB-C 3.1 Gen 1

Power button

Volume rocker

Dual-SIM (single nano and eSIM)



No expandable storage

No 3.5mm port

Connectivity

Google Pixel 6 Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC support

Google Pixel 6a Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC support

Bands

Google Pixel 6 [5G Sub-6GHz] Model GB7N6

GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19

LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14

17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38

39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71

5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28

30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78

No 5G mmWave

eSIM



[5G mmWave + Sub-6GHz] Model G9S9B3

GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19

LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14

17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38

39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71

5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28

30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78

5G mmWave: Bands n257/n258/n260/n261

eSIM

Google Pixel 6a [5G Sub-6GHz] Model GX7AS

GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19

LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14

17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38

39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71

5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28

30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78

eSIM



[5G mmWave + Sub-6GHz] Model GB62Z

GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)

UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19

LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14

17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38

39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71

5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28

30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78

5G mmWave: Bands n260/n261

eSIM

Software

Google Pixel 6 Android 12

Pixel UI

Google Pixel 6a Android 12

Pixel UI

Dimensions and weight

Google Pixel 6 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm

207g

Google Pixel 6a 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm

178g

Colors

Google Pixel 6 Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam

Google Pixel 6a Sage, Chalk, Charcoal

In-box contents

Google Pixel 6 1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0)

Quick Switch adapter

SIM tool

Paperwork



No charger in box



(*France has charger and headphones included per local laws)

Google Pixel 6a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0)

Quick Switch adapter

SIM tool

Paperwork



No charger in box



(*France has charger and headphones included per local laws)



Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a: Which should you buy?

Google’s standard Pixel 6 and budget-friendly Pixel 6a don’t differ too heavily, making this decision more challenging. The two share plenty of features, including impressive flat AMOLED panels, the powerful Tensor chip, and Google’s next-level image processing. Not to mention that the flagship Pixel 6 is more affordable than its been in years, and even cheaper post-Pixel 7. Overall, choosing between the Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a comes down to the finest of points.

Though neither device is necessarily small, the Pixel 6a’s 6.1-inch display will be more welcoming for those put off by the large Pixel 6. However, the smaller footprint comes at the cost of a pared-down battery, and the 60Hz refresh rate isn’t up to the larger phone’s 90Hz rate. Google’s affordable flagship also holds the edge in RAM and storage, offering 8GB and up to 256GB, respectively. The Pixel 6a matches its series standard with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage instead.

The Pixel 6a matches the Pixel 5a's price, but it's tough to pass up the Pixel 6 at $599.

Google’s overall software experience works out to a draw. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a arrived with Android 12 onboard and extensive Android and security commitments. The Pixel 6 can expect three Android upgrades, which should carry you to Android 15 and five years of security patches. As for the Pixel 6a, Google offers “five years of Pixel updates,” though it doesn’t clarify whether that means security or Android version updates.

One of the main determining factors between the flagship Pixel and the Pixel a series used to be the price. The Pixel 4 and 5 landed closer to the flagship end, but at $599 or so, the Pixel 6 is easily approachable for most shoppers. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a costs $449, the same price as the previous Pixel 5a. Learn even more: Google Pixel 6 buyer’s guide | Google Pixel 6a buyer’s guide

If we’re being honest, in most cases we’d recommend the Pixel 6 over the 6a. You get more for a little extra cash, after all. Still if money is tight and you don’t care about the extra bells and whistles, the Pixel 6a is a solid-enough looking phone on paper.

Have you decided which phone you’re going to buy? Let us know who came out on top in our Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a battle below.

Will you buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6a? 1426 votes Pixel 6 56 % Pixel 6a 44 %

