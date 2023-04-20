Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a: Which should you buy?
The Pixel 6a arrived as part of a Google I/O presentation in May 2022, and looks almost identical to the Pixel 6. Looks only tell part of the story, however. As usual with an A-series phone, there are some changes under the hood to keep the price down, even if Pixel phones are closer in performance than they’ve ever been. If you’re having trouble choosing one over the other, we don’t blame you. We’ve compared the two in hopes of making life easier. Here’s our battle of the Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a.
In this comparison, we’re sticking to the regular Pixel 6 for the most part. The Pixel 6 Pro is in a category all its own, and priced significantly higher than the other two options.
Design and display
Google brought some significant design changes to the table with its Pixel 6 family, and the trend continues with the Pixel 6a. It’s styled like the Pixel 6, complete with a rear camera bar and a two-toned rear finish. Of course, these similarities mean that there are a few key changes from the previous Pixel 5a. For starters, the headphone jack is no more — a first for the Pixel a series. Google also shifted the fingerprint reader from the back panel to the display.
As far as build materials go, the Pixel 6 is about as premium as they come. It’s a Gorilla Glass sandwich, with a panel of Victus glass on the front and Gorilla Glass 6 on the back. Google’s flagship carries an IP68 waterproof rating, and the aluminum frame offers further reinforcement.
The Pixel 6a is styled after its Pixel 6 sibling, but it swaps Gorilla Glass for a 3D composite back.
The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, drops the rear glass in favor of a 3D thermoformed composite back with an alloy frame. It also slightly steps down in water resistance, earning an IP67 rating. Both devices offer matte black frames, unlike the glossy metal of the premium Pixel 6 Pro.
It’s often a toss-up as to where the Pixel a series will land in terms of size. The Pixel 4a was Google’s smallest phone in years, while the Pixel 5a was larger than its namesake. Now, Google is back on the small side. Well, not necessarily small, but the Pixel 6a offers a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel. It’s slightly smaller than the 6.4-inch display on the Pixel 6, though the resolution remains the same. The flagship Pixel 6 also offers the smoother refresh rate of the pair — reaching 90Hz compared to the 60Hz option on the budget phone.
Hardware and cameras
One of Google’s most significant changes to the Pixel 6 series was the introduction of the camera bar. It’s impossible to miss the large, black rectangle that stretches across the back of each phone. However, it’s the lenses inside the camera bar that make all the difference. Google finally moved on from the familiar 12.2MP and 16MP camera duo, introducing a 50MP wide lens as the primary sensor. You still get a 12MP ultrawide lens on the Pixel 6, complete with Google’s remarkable image processing.
Over on the Pixel 6a, the camera is closer to Google’s previous generation offerings. Instead of the upgraded 50MP primary lens, you get a 12.2MP primary camera with a 12MP ultrawide option. It’s a combination of the weaker lenses from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5, so the Pixel 6 will likely be the better option for aspiring photographers. As for selfie cameras, both models offer 8MP center-mounted punch holes.
Of course, Google’s image processing is one of the main reasons to choose a Pixel device, and the Pixel 6a doesn’t skimp on features there. You can tap into flagship options like Magic Eraser, Real Tone, and Face Unblur. The one big absence is Motion Mode, which Pixel 6 owners can use to highlight movement around a subject.
The Pixel 6a features a familiar camera bar with a slightly weaker pair of wide and ultrawide lenses.
Under the hood, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a sit closer than ever. Both devices pack Google’s original Tensor chip, bringing impressive machine learning capabilities and remarkable image processing. Previous Pixel a models often packed weaker third-party processors, so the move to a Tensor is a significant leap for the budget market. You’ll also find the Titan M2 security processor on both devices, dedicated to preserving user privacy at the highest standard.
The Pixel series has embraced larger batteries and faster charging over the last few years, as is evidenced by the Pixel 6’s 4,614mAh cell. It’s a significant boost over the Pixel 5, though it doesn’t quite equal the Pixel 5a or Pixel 6 Pro. Google’s flagship supports the USB PD PPS standard for up to 21W wired and wireless speeds.
As for the Pixel 6a, it takes a small step backward. It carries a 4,410mAh cell that offers 24 hours of adaptive battery life with 18W wired charging. Unfortunately, the thermoformed composite back means that you won’t get access to wireless charging. Still, using Google’s Extreme Battery Saver mode gets you up to 72 hours of charge compared to 48 hours on the Pixel 6 series.
Price and colors
- Google Pixel 6 (8GB 128GB): $599
- Google Pixel 6 (8GB 256GB): $699
- Google Pixel 6a (6GB 128GB): $449
Google’s flagship Pixel 6 is its most affordable in years, kicking off at just $599 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It’s a full $100 cheaper than the previous Pixel 5 and $200 more affordable than the base Pixel 4. You can upgrade to 256GB of storage for $699, but you still get 8GB of RAM. Since the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are already out, you should be able to find discounts.
No matter which configuration you prefer, Google offers the same three color options: Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black. Kinda Coral combines a pink body with an orange panel above the camera bar, while Sorta Seafoam combines green and yellow. The Stormy Black version is the stealthiest of the bunch, mixing a black body with a dark gray panel above the camera bar.
The budget-friendly Pixel 6a kicks off at $449 — right in line with the Pixel 5a’s launch price. The lone configuration offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is in line with what we’ve come to expect from the Pixel a series. As for color options, you can pick up the Pixel 6a in Charcoal, Chalk, and Sage.
The Charcoal finish is almost identical to the Stormy Black of the Pixel 6, while the Charcoal is closer to the Pixel 6 Pro’s Cloudy White. It features a white body with a light gray panel above the camera bar. Finally, the Sage finish brings the Pixel 6a back to the Pixel 5’s signature color, with two shades of green surrounding the camera bar.
Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a: Specs
|Google Pixel 6
|Google Pixel 6a
Display
|Google Pixel 6
6.4-inch OLED
20:9 aspect ratio
FHD+ resolution
2,400 x 1,080
411ppi
90Hz refresh rate
HDR support
24-bit depth
Gorilla Glass Victus front
Gorilla Glass 6 back
|Google Pixel 6a
6.1-inch OLED
20:9 aspect ratio
FHD+ resolution
2,400 x 1,080
429ppi
60Hz refresh rate
HDR support
24-bit depth
Gorilla Glass 3 front
3D thermoformed composite back
Processor
|Google Pixel 6
Google Tensor
Titan M2 security
|Google Pixel 6a
Google Tensor
Titan M2 security
RAM
|Google Pixel 6
8GB LPDDR5
|Google Pixel 6a
6GB LPDDR5
Internal storage
|Google Pixel 6
128GB or 256GB
UFS 3.1
|Google Pixel 6a
128GB
UFS 3.1
Battery and power
|Google Pixel 6
4,614mAh (typical)
21W wired charging
USB-PD 3.0 (PPS)
21W wireless charging (w/ Pixel Stand)
12W Qi wireless charging
Battery share
No charger in box
|Google Pixel 6a
4,410 (typical)
18W wired charging
USB-PD 3.0 (PPS)
No charger in box
Cameras
|Google Pixel 6
Rear:
- 50MP main
1.2 μm, ƒ/1.85, 82-degree FoV
1/1.31-inch sensor
LDAF, OIS, and EIS
- 12MP ultra-wide
1.25 μm, ƒ/2.2, 114-degree FoV
Laser AF
Front:
- 8MP single
1.12 μm, ƒ/2.0, 84-degree FoV
|Google Pixel 6a
Rear:
- 12.2MP main
1.4 μm, ƒ/1.7, 77-degree FoV
1/2.55-inch sensor
Autofocus, OIS, and EIS
- 12MP ultra-wide
1.25 μm, ƒ/2.2, 114-degree FoV
Front:
- 8MP single
1.12 μm, ƒ/2.0, 84-degree FoV
Video
|Google Pixel 6
Rear:
4K at 30/60FPS
1080p at 30/60FPS
Front:
1080p at 30FPS
|Google Pixel 6a
Rear:
4K at 30/60FPS
1080p at 30/60FPS
Front:
1080p at 30FPS
Audio
|Google Pixel 6
Stereo speakers
Triple mics
Bluetooth 5.2
No 3.5mm port
|Google Pixel 6a
Stereo speakers
Dual mics
Security
|Google Pixel 6
In-display fingerprint
Titan M2 chip
5 years security updates
|Google Pixel 6a
In-display fingerprint
Titan M2 chip
5 years Pixel updates
Water resistance
|Google Pixel 6
IP68
|Google Pixel 6a
IP67
Buttons and ports
|Google Pixel 6
USB-C 3.1 Gen 1
Power button
Volume rocker
Dual-SIM (single nano and eSIM)
No expandable storage
No 3.5mm port
|Google Pixel 6a
USB-C 3.1 Gen 1
Power button
Volume rocker
Dual-SIM (single nano and eSIM)
No expandable storage
No 3.5mm port
Connectivity
|Google Pixel 6
Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC support
|Google Pixel 6a
Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC support
Bands
|Google Pixel 6
[5G Sub-6GHz] Model GB7N6
GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)
UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19
LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14
17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38
39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28
30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78
No 5G mmWave
eSIM
[5G mmWave + Sub-6GHz] Model G9S9B3
GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)
UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19
LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14
17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38
39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28
30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78
5G mmWave: Bands n257/n258/n260/n261
eSIM
|Google Pixel 6a
[5G Sub-6GHz] Model GX7AS
GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)
UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19
LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14
17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38
39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28
30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78
eSIM
[5G mmWave + Sub-6GHz] Model GB62Z
GSM/EDGE: Quad-band (850, 900, 1800, 1900MHz)
UMTS/HSPA+/HSDPA: Bands 1,2,4,5,6,8,19
LTE: Bands B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14
17/18/19/20/25/26/28/29/30/32/38
39/40/41/42/46/48/66/71
5G Sub-6: Bands n1/2/3/5/7/8/12/14/20/25/28
30/38/40/41/48/66/71/77/78
5G mmWave: Bands n260/n261
eSIM
Software
|Google Pixel 6
Android 12
Pixel UI
|Google Pixel 6a
Android 12
Pixel UI
Dimensions and weight
|Google Pixel 6
158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm
207g
|Google Pixel 6a
152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm
178g
Colors
|Google Pixel 6
Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam
|Google Pixel 6a
Sage, Chalk, Charcoal
In-box contents
|Google Pixel 6
1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0)
Quick Switch adapter
SIM tool
Paperwork
No charger in box
(*France has charger and headphones included per local laws)
|Google Pixel 6a
1m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0)
Quick Switch adapter
SIM tool
Paperwork
No charger in box
(*France has charger and headphones included per local laws)
Google’s standard Pixel 6 and budget-friendly Pixel 6a don’t differ too heavily, making this decision more challenging. The two share plenty of features, including impressive flat AMOLED panels, the powerful Tensor chip, and Google’s next-level image processing. Not to mention that the flagship Pixel 6 is more affordable than its been in years, and even cheaper post-Pixel 7. Overall, choosing between the Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a comes down to the finest of points.
Though neither device is necessarily small, the Pixel 6a’s 6.1-inch display will be more welcoming for those put off by the large Pixel 6. However, the smaller footprint comes at the cost of a pared-down battery, and the 60Hz refresh rate isn’t up to the larger phone’s 90Hz rate. Google’s affordable flagship also holds the edge in RAM and storage, offering 8GB and up to 256GB, respectively. The Pixel 6a matches its series standard with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage instead.
The Pixel 6a matches the Pixel 5a's price, but it's tough to pass up the Pixel 6 at $599.
Google’s overall software experience works out to a draw. Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a arrived with Android 12 onboard and extensive Android and security commitments. The Pixel 6 can expect three Android upgrades, which should carry you to Android 15 and five years of security patches. As for the Pixel 6a, Google offers “five years of Pixel updates,” though it doesn’t clarify whether that means security or Android version updates.
One of the main determining factors between the flagship Pixel and the Pixel a series used to be the price. The Pixel 4 and 5 landed closer to the flagship end, but at $599 or so, the Pixel 6 is easily approachable for most shoppers. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6a costs $449, the same price as the previous Pixel 5a.
If we’re being honest, in most cases we’d recommend the Pixel 6 over the 6a. You get more for a little extra cash, after all. Still if money is tight and you don’t care about the extra bells and whistles, the Pixel 6a is a solid-enough looking phone on paper.
Have you decided which phone you’re going to buy? Let us know who came out on top in our Google Pixel 6 vs Google Pixel 6a battle below.