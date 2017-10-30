The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have had a tough time since their launch with a number of complaints being leveled at them. Some of these will be addressed by upcoming patches, and Google has even decided to extend the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL warranty in an attempt to quash fears over device longevity.

One of the lesser-known issues comes from the Pixel 2 XL’s video recording function — specifically, how it handles audio. This is said to accentuate background noise leading to audio playback that is “tinny” or that sounds like it’s full of static (you can listen to a sample of this here). Like the bulk of the display worries, this problem only appears to be affecting the LG-built Pixel 2 XL, but thankfully, it seems that it will be addressed in an upcoming patch.

Google told CNET that it is aware of the issue and that a fix will be “rolled out in the next few weeks.” While it’s good to learn that Google is acting on this matter quickly, it’s not the only suspected audio issue that the Google Pixel 2s suffer from: the dual speakers had previously been reported to be playing back at different volumes and a “clicking” issue, believed to be related to NFC, has also been discussed.

Google has said that the latter problem will be fixed in an upcoming update, but it looks like the Pixels still have some way to go before they are rid of all their quirks. Has the commentary surrounding the Pixel 2 XL put you off buying one? Let us know in the comments.