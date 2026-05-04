Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak hints at a concerning downgrade

TL;DR New details regarding the Pixel 11 Pro Fold have leaked.

The leak suggests that the Fold will have a new main camera with the codename “chemosh.”

The foldable could get a battery with a minimum capacity of 4,658mAh, which would be a downgrade.

Back in March, we were treated to CAD renders of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. While we got a look at the design, details on the specs were absent. However, a new leak has popped up, offering a few of those juicy details.

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A big leak has come for the Pixel 11 series, courtesy of tipster Mystic Leaks. According to the leaker, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will have the following SKUs: GZDQ6 (MMW) / GM2SN (JPN). Google’s next foldable will reportedly be available either with 12GB or 16GB of RAM. It appears we can also expect the handset to have a battery with a minimum capacity of 4,658mAh. For comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold only came with 16GB of RAM and had a minimum battery capacity of 4,919mAh.

Meanwhile, it looks like there could be a change in the camera department. The leak does not go into details, but suggests that Google is giving the foldable a new main camera. This main camera is said to have the codename “chemosh,” which is a mythological deity.

Elsewhere, it appears that we’re in store for an 1,080×2,342 OLED outer display with a 60–120Hz refresh rate. The inner display, on the other hand, is a 2,076×2,160 OLED with a 1-120Hz refresh rate. The outer display will have up to 2,450 nits of brightness, slightly outshining the inner display’s up to 2,050 nits.

Google has typically launched the Pixel Fold in the month of August. There’s reason to believe that the company will continue this trend this year. As we get closer to the launch, more details should emerge.

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