Pixel 10a is borrowing a page from Samsung's playbook with this limited pre-release perk

TL;DR German retailer Media Markt is offering a pre-release promotion on the Pixel 10a, allowing customers to get the 256GB model for the price of the 128GB model.

The strategy mirrors Samsung’s traditional pre-order perks, though it’s unclear whether this offer will expand to the US.

Google officially confirmed the Pixel 10a will launch on February 18, with pre-orders beginning the same day.

Google has finally confirmed that the Pixel 10a will launch on February 18. We’ve seen plenty of leaks around the phone’s design and even its price, but Google has yet to share final pricing information. Now, one retailer has gone ahead and rolled out a pre-release deal for the Pixel 10a, one that Samsung usually reserves for its Galaxy S-series launches (but may, ironically, cut back with the Galaxy S26 series).

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

WinFuture reports that German retailer Media Markt has started a pre-release promotion for the Pixel 10a. Customers who register for the Pixel 10a on the Media Markt website will be able to get the 256GB version for the price of the 128GB version, getting double the storage for the same price.

Customers must register by February 15, and they will receive a personal code via email on February 19. The code can be redeemed at checkout on the Media Markt or Saturn stores in Germany until March 18.

For now, it’s unclear if Google will roll out this Pixel 10a storage upgrade promotion to other regions. There’s a chance Media Markt is rolling out this promotion independently of Google, in which case it could be tough for US retailers to match it, so don’t hold your breath.

Samsung has widely popularized storage upgrades as a pre-order perk, often using them to boost sales of its Galaxy S series flagships. Ironically, recent reports from South Korea suggest that Samsung could skip storage upgrade as a pre-order perk for the Galaxy S26 series, as the company is facing significant pricing pressure. The Pixel A series does not sell as many units as the Galaxy S series, but it would be interesting if Google copied this strategy. At the end of the day, getting more storage for the same price would be great news for early Pixel 10a buyers.

Follow