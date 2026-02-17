Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel 10a will be unveiled by Google tomorrow, but a European retailer and US carrier jumped the gun and published product listings early.

Vanden Borre’s product listing reveals the Pixel 10a will cost €549 for the 128GB model and €649 for the 256GB model.

Tracfone’s support document seemingly confirms official dimensions for the Pixel 10a and a subtle Bluetooth upgrade.

The Google Pixel 10a is just one day away from an official launch, as Google confirmed earlier this month. By now, we’ve seen leaks and rumors claim to share key specs and design renders of Google’s upcoming midranger, but we’ve been waiting for the official confirmation. A US cellular carrier and a Belgian retailer gave us just that, as Tracfone and Vanden Borre each published landing pages for the Pixel 10a. They include previously-unconfirmed details about pricing, specs, and features.

Vanden Borre’s landing page for the Pixel 10a includes lifestyle images for the upcoming smartphone in the expected Lavender colorway. Rumors also point to Google offering the Pixel 10a in Obsidian, Fog, and Berry color shades.

The listing describes the Google Pixel 10a’s design as “perfectly flat,” suggesting the phone will indeed have a rear camera that sits completely flush with the back cover. Vanden Borre’s listing also mentions IP68 certification, Gorilla Glass front glass, an aluminum frame, and a plastic back. It references software features we can expect to find on the Pixel 10a, including Camera Coach, Gemini Live, Nano Banana, and Circle to Search.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Notably, the Vanden Borre listing reveals the Google Tensor G4 — the same chip inside the Pixel 9a — will power the Pixel 10a. The Google Pixel 10a’s screen is also seemingly unchanged, with the landing page outlining a 6.3-inch Actual display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

US cellular carrier Tracfone also published an early support document for the Google Pixel 10a, citing many of the same specs as the Vanden Borre page. However, Tracfone’s support document reveals the Pixel 10a will support Bluetooth 6, up from Bluetooth 5.3 on the Pixel 9a. Tracfone lists the phone as weighing 6.52 ounces, which would be a minor drop from 6.56 ounces compared to its predecessor.

In terms of size, the dimensions for the Google Pixel 10a are 6.06 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches. This would make the Pixel 10a ever-so-slightly smaller in height and width compared to the Pixel 9a, which has dimensions of 6.09 x 2.89 x 0.35 inches.

The one spec we’re awaiting confirmation on is charging speed — one rumor suggests the Pixel 10a will come with 45-watt wired charging speeds, but there’s no mention of charging speeds in these product listings at all.

Tracfone’s page doesn’t include pricing or availability information, but Vanden Borre’s page has the Google Pixel 10a priced at €549 for the base model and €649 for the 256GB variant. This suggests the Pixel 10a will be priced the same as the Pixel 9a at launch, at least in Europe.

In case you needed more Google Pixel 10a previews ahead of the big reveal, leaker Roland Quandt on Bluesky shared a French commercial for the device that shows off the phone’s features in action.

There are only a few more hours to go until Google officially confirms the Pixel 10a and its specs, but these last-minute leaks leave little to the imagination.

Follow