Latest Pixel 10a leak suggests you can finally expect faster charging

TL;DR Newly leaked specs say the Pixel 10a will come with 45-watt wired charging, a major improvement over the 9a’s 23-watt limit.

Other specs — display resolution and refresh rate, chipset, RAM, cameras, and battery capacity — are expected to be unchanged.

The 10a will be available for pre-order beginning next week.

The Pixel 10a will be available for pre-order starting next week. That’s about all Google’s confirmed about the new phone so far, but the leaks we’ve seen to date point to an especially mild generational refresh, with minimal changes coming from last year’s Pixel 9a. A new report today paints as full a picture of the unreleased phone’s specs as we’ve seen so far — and it’s still looking pretty much like the 9a.

Writing for WinFuture, Roland Quandt has shared a pretty complete view of the Pixel 10a’s specs, based, Quandt says, on retailer data. The report spells out a couple of noteworthy changes in the new phone compared to last year’s model. Possibly most interesting is that the 10a apparently comes with 45-watt wired charging, matching the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The other changes are still noteworthy, if not ones you’ll notice day to day. The Pixel 10a will reportedly come with support for Bluetooth 6.0, a change that will (eventually) make for lower latency wireless audio and the ability to precisely locate nearby supported devices without relying on UWB. The 10a’s screen will be coated in Corning’s Gorilla Glass 7i, which is more durable than the 9a’s Gorilla Glass 3.

Quandt writes that other key specs will be unchanged in the 10a: the new phone will use the same Tensor G4 chipset as the 9a and come with the same eight gigs of RAM and 128/256 storage options. It’ll use all the same camera sensors, as well as an identically sized 5,100 mAh battery.

We expect the Pixel 10a to launch at the same price as the Pixel 9a ($499 for the 128GB model, $599 for 256). The Pixel 9a was already a pretty great little phone for its price, so mild updates at the same price point should mean the 10a will be a fine pick, too.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 10a will be available for pre-order starting on Wednesday, February 18. If you trust the leaked specs and you’re looking to save a buck, you can currently pick up a Pixel 9a starting at $399.

