Should you buy the Pixel 9a now or wait for the Pixel 10?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9a is official, and with it comes a new design, an improved camera, and a few other tweaks. The only question left is whether you should pick one up or wait for the debut of the Pixel 10 later this year. The answer largely depends on what you’re looking for. While we don’t have any official details about the Pixel 10 yet, there have been plenty of leaks, many of which originated here at Android Authority. Let’s take a closer look at how the Pixel 10 is expected to compare to the Pixel 9a to help you decide whether it’s worth holding out for.

Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 9a Built-in Gemini • Incredible camera • All-day battery MSRP: $499.00 All the Pixel essentials for less. The Google Pixel 9a brings built-in Gemini, an incredible camera, all-day battery, and seven years of updates for under $500. See price at Amazon 128GB See price at Amazon 256GB

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 10: What are the biggest differences we can expect?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 10 are likely to have a lot in common, including the same core OS experience, Gemini-based AI features, and other Pixel-specific extras. Even the target audience is similar — people looking for reliable, affordable phones that work without much hassle.

While there are differences in pricing and materials, the feature gap between the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a is relatively small. However, the upcoming Pixel 10 represents a generational leap, so the differences are likely to be more noticeable. The most obvious change will be a newer processor, but there are a few other potential surprises in store for the Pixel 10 as well.

Should you buy the Pixel 9a or wait for the Pixel 10? 14 votes Get the Pixel 9a 36 % Wait for the Pixel 10 series 57 % Get a Pixel 9 on discount instead 7 % Get a different phone altogether (Tell us more in comments) 0 %

The Pixel 10 will have an improved Tensor, complete with a new TPU The Google Pixel 9a is powered by the same Tensor G4 processor as the rest of the Pixel 9 family, which itself was only a minor upgrade over the Tensor G3. The good news is that the upcoming Tensor G5 is expected to take a more noticeable step forward. It still appears significantly weaker than any relatively recent Qualcomm flagship processor, but that’s exactly what Google is aiming for though. The company has been heavily pushing battery efficiency, camera performance, and AI — and that’s exactly where the Tensor chips shine brightest.

The Tensor G5 retains the same ARM-A4 primary core as the Pixel 9a’s Tensor, but this time, it includes five ARM Cortex-A725 cores and two ARM Cortex-A520 cores. There’s also a new TPU that is reportedly 40% more powerful in terms of trillions of operations per second (TOPS) and even a small embedded RISC-V core.

Another major change is that the Tensor G5 will be the first Tensor chip designed without Samsung’s help and is produced by TSMC, which should offer better performance than the Exynos-based chips found in previous Pixel devices. Although it might not be a major upgrade on paper compared to chips from other manufacturers, the refinements made to the Tensor G5 should make for a much better experience overall.

Pixel 10 will be the first device with Pixel Sense Citing inside sources, Android Authority recently reported that the long-rumored smart and contextual “Pixie” assistant will debut with the Pixel 10 under the name Pixel Sense.

The new assistant will reportedly use data from multiple Google apps and services to provide contextual predictions and more, with all processing happening on-device. This includes not only obvious apps like Calendar and Contacts, but also Wallet, YouTube Music, Messages, and more. According to our sources, the new assistant will be capable of the following: Personal predictive suggestions : It will be able to take notes and suggest personal data like places, products, and names right when you need them.

: It will be able to take notes and suggest personal data like places, products, and names right when you need them. Complete tasks faster : It learns how you use your phone to help you complete tasks and routines faster.

: It learns how you use your phone to help you complete tasks and routines faster. Adapting to your interests: Learns which topics are important to you and keeps evolving with you. While it’s possible this feature could eventually come to older hardware like the Pixel 9a, we can’t say for certain whether it relies on the new TPU and other hardware improvements specific to the Pixel 10. Even if Pixel Sense does make its way to older devices, it will likely perform better on the latest Tensor chip.

Different build materials and designs

Android Headlines Pixel 10 Pro XL leaked renders

Google has traditionally kept its design fairly uniform across the Pixel and Pixel A families, but this changed with the Pixel 9a. Ditching the camera bar, the new phone stands out from other Pixel models. It’s not just the design — Google also used a plastic back combined with an aluminum frame to cut costs.

We don’t yet know if there will be any major design changes for the Pixel 10, but unless Google is shifting its entire lineup’s aesthetic, it’s very possible the camera bar will return. For what it’s worth, all the alleged Pixel 10 renders (as seen above) so far have pointed toward a similar design to its predecessor.

Regardless of what design changes Google does or doesn’t make, one thing is certain: the Pixel 10 will have a more premium design, look, and feel than the Pixel A series.

A better camera experience is guaranteed with the Pixel 10

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

The Pixel 9a is a major upgrade for the Pixel A series’ camera. It features a highly capable 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide shooter. There are even new-to-Pixel-A features, such as Macro Focus and the ability to use Astrophotography mode for capturing short clips of stars.

It’s easily one of the best camera setups available for under $500, but how will it compare to the more premium Pixel 10? While it’s too early to say exactly what the Pixel 10’s camera package will include, it’s safe to assume it will be a step above the Pixel 9a. That said, it will likely retain the same 48MP main camera from the Pixel 9, but we could still see a few changes to the overall configuration.

So far, rumors haven’t provided many specifics about the camera, but we do know that the Tensor G5 supports 4K 60fps HDR video, unlike previous models that were limited to 4K 30fps HDR. There’s even at least one rumor suggesting that the base Pixel 10 will feature a triple-camera setup for the first time, possibly including a main camera, a telephoto lens, and a periscope lens.

Should you wait for the Pixel 10?

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

If you need a new phone now and are on a tighter budget, the Pixel 9a is a no-brainer. It has arguably the very best camera you’ll find within this price range, and it packs many of the same flagship features you’d get from Google’s more expensive Pixel family members.

Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 9a Built-in Gemini • Incredible camera • All-day battery MSRP: $499.00 All the Pixel essentials for less. The Google Pixel 9a brings built-in Gemini, an incredible camera, all-day battery, and seven years of updates for under $500. See price at Amazon 128GB See price at Amazon 256GB

Still, if your current phone still meets your needs without too many complaints, there’s no urgent need to rush out and buy a Pixel 9a. The bigger question is whether you should wait for the Pixel 10 or consider another option for your next phone. Keep in mind that the Pixel 10 series will cost at least $300 more than the Pixel 9a, which makes it less appealing for those on a budget. In that case, you might be better off with the Pixel 9a or another budget flagship, like the Galaxy S24 FE ($552.54 at Amazon) or even the iPhone 16e ($599 at eBay).

However, if you wait until the Pixel 10 launches, there’s another solid option. Based on Google’s history, once the Pixel 10 is released, you’ll likely be able to pick up a Pixel 9 for the same price as the Pixel 9a — or at least within a similar range. For many, this might be the best option, as it would provide all the same features as the Pixel 9a but with the added benefits of a premium build and a flagship-level camera experience.

You might like