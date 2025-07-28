Survey shows 9 out of 10 people demand this camera feature on base Pixel 10

Google

One of the most intriguing and persistent Google Pixel 10 series rumors is that the base Pixel 10 could finally get a telephoto camera. This should theoretically enable much-improved camera zoom without splashing out on a Pro phone.

I personally welcome this news, but do readers feel the same? We ran polls on the website, our Twitter page, and our YouTube channel. The results are finally in, and here’s how you voted.

Do you want the Pixel 10 to have a zoom camera? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The results were clear across all three polls. A massive 66.6% of Twitter respondents said they “absolutely” wanted a telephoto camera on the Google Pixel 10. Meanwhile, 61% of website respondents voted this way, while 59% of YouTube voters wanted a zoom camera on the standard Pixel 10.

YouTube user @El_Many91 feels that a tele camera should be a given after a certain price point: In my opinion every phone above $700 needs to have a telephoto camera at least. “No one ever uses the macro lens. Everyone alive would benefit from a zoom lens, they should be standard,” added fellow YouTube user @YNWA-u2d.

User @luca83439 cited his own camera habits as a reason why he wanted a tele camera on the Pixel 10: I honestly use the zoom camera way more than the ultrawide Many polled users wanted a telephoto camera but didn’t want a price change. Roughly 35% of surveyed website users voted this way, followed by 33% of YouTube respondents, and 25.7% of polled Twitter followers.

Only a few people didn’t want a telephoto camera on the base Pixel phone. Roughly 8% of YouTube respondents, 7.8% of polled Twitter users, and 4% of surveyed website readers voted against a zoom camera.

User @This_man500 was one of the few but vocal minority in this camp: I don’t care about camera tech in the slightest. Just get rid of the stupid table wobbling bumps. If that means crap cameras, so be it. These results reveal a strong appetite for a telephoto camera on the vanilla Pixel phone. In fact, over 90% of respondents in each poll expressed some interest in a telephoto camera on the base model. This also broadly lines up with colleague Rita El-Khoury’s assertion that almost everyone wanted a zoom camera on their phone, even if they didn’t know it.

The base Pixel 10 is tipped to get an 11MP telephoto camera. There’s no word on the focal length, but we’re guessing it could be a 5x camera in line with the company’s foldable phones. So readers might get their wish next month.

