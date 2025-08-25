New survey suggests Google has work to do with Pixel 10's Pro Res Zoom

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 10 Pro phones introduced a Pro Res Zoom feature for improved long-range zoom. Google says this uses a diffusion-based AI model to effectively generate details.

Some early Pro Res Zoom samples dropped online last week, giving us a first look at the feature. I wasn’t impressed with most of these shots, but it’s too soon to make a definitive verdict right now. Nevertheless, we asked you for your opinion after viewing these early images, and here’s what you told us.

What do you think of Pro Res Zoom so far? Almost 2,000 votes were counted in this survey, and at this admittedly early juncture, very few people had a positive reception of Pro Res Zoom. Just 15.3% of surveyed readers said it seemed good.

Meanwhile, 42.4% of respondents said the feature was okay but could be better, while 42.2% of surveyed readers felt that Pro Res Zoom was a big disappointment so far. In other words, almost 85% of polled readers said the feature could be better at the very least.

It’s easy to see why people might vote this way, as these early samples are generally disappointing. There was one exception, as a 30x cityscape comparison by CNET revealed a much sharper, more aesthetically pleasing image. This isn’t a surprise, as AI-based solutions like this often work well with buildings, landscapes, and similar subjects.

Nevertheless, we’re very keen to try out this feature and see if it actually lives up to the hype or if it’s a disappointment. If it actually works well enough in some situations, it could be a very handy tool in the Pixel Camera arsenal. Google also confirmed that it won’t use Pro Res Zoom’s diffusion-based model on people in scenes. So don’t expect loved ones to get the uncanny generative AI treatment in photos.

