No Daily Hub on your Pixel 10? Here's how to sideload it

One of the new highlight features of the Google Pixel 10 is Daily Hub, Google’s second attempt (after Assistant Snapshot) at reincarnating the extremely useful Google Now by showing you relevant information when you need it. However, Daily Hub doesn’t seem to be available or enabled on many phones, starting with mine. I was so eager to test it out that I figured out how to sideload it and reliably launch it on my phone, even if it remains hidden. Here’s how I did it.

Grab and install the Daily Hub APK

Daily Hub is on my Pixel 10 Pro... ...but it's a STUB APK that does nothing. Even after an update... ...the app won't open up.

On many Pixel 10 and 10 Pro units, Daily Hub is installed but only shows up as a “STUB” APK, weighing a few megabytes, and that can’t be opened from anywhere. That was the case with both my Pixel 10 Pro and 10 Pro XL. Even though there was an update to Daily Hub on the Play Store, it remained stuck on the STUB app version. So I had to sideload it by following these steps:

Download Daily Hub from APKMirror Find it in APKMirror Installer Check signature verification and install Pick the app language(s) you want

The Daily Hub APK is publicly available on APK Mirror. Just go to that page on your phone and hit the big orange Download APK bundle icon. You can’t install it straight away, though, since it’s not a straight APK but a bundle. There are several apps that can install APK bundles, but since we grabbed it from APK Mirror, we need APKMirror Installer. Grab it from the Play Store. Open APKMirror Installer > Browse files, go to the Download folder, and you’ll find the new Daily Hub installation file with a green APKM logo beneath it. Select it > Install package. The app will verify the signature before continuing. You can now choose the files you want to install; it’s mandatory to keep the Architecture and DPI files, but feel free to pick a different language than English if you prefer. You can either subscribe to remove the ads or Watch ad and install app. I did the latter. If this is your first time using APKMirror Installer, you’ll be asked to allow it to install unknown apps. Enabled the Allow from this source option, and go back. After the ad is done playing, a pop-up appears asking if you want to update Daily Hub. Choose Update. The updated version will now be installed, and you have the option to Open app.

Allow installs from APKMirror Installer Installation complete Sign into Daily Hub with your account You can only open Daily Hub from the Play Store

You can now sign in with your Google account and check out your first Daily Hub. The problem that I encountered, though, is that the app doesn’t show up in the app drawer. Even for those who get the full update directly from the Play Store, the app doesn’t have a visible icon to launch it.

Google says it should be accessible from the Discover feed, so at some point, you’ll be able to swipe from the right on your Pixel’s homescreen, open the Discover feed, and see the Daily Hub icon in the top left. Until then, you can either go to the Play Store, find the Daily Hub listing, and tap Open, or you can create a shortcut that takes you there straight away.

Create a home screen shortcut for Daily Hub

Many Android launchers like Nova Launcher allow you to create a shortcut to any app or app activity (a specific screen or section of an app) on your phone. But since I use the Pixel Launcher and don’t want to switch, I had to find an app that does the same thing. Enter Shortcut Maker, an excellent free and ad-free app that I’ve been using to create all kinds of home screen shortcuts on my phone that Google doesn’t let me surface immediately.

To make the Daily Hub shortcut, follow these steps: Open Shortcut Maker. Select Activities and search for Daily Hub. Drop down the five activities and pick the first one that ends with “…presentations.HomeActivity”. You can now Try this Shortcut to make sure it works and opens Daily Hub. You can also edit its label and icon, and lock it so it requires authentication before opening. When you’re done, tap Create Shortcut and drag the new 1×1 Daily Hub icon to drop it on your home screen.

Select Activities Look for Daily Hub and pick the first activity Test the shortcut Drop the shortcut on your home screen

You’re done. If you’d like, you can repeat this and make another shortcut for the fifth activity, the one that ends with “…settings.plugin.SettingsGatewayActivity,” which opens an otherwise inaccessible setting page to turn on or off Daily Hub, tell you what kind of information it displays, and let you control its access to other apps.

Daily Hub on/off toggle Daily Hub app usage data setting

Of course, I expect Google to fix this in a future update and make Daily Hub and its settings more easily accessible. They should show up under the Pixel Launcher’s At A Glance’s settings when they’re properly live. But until they do, this hacky two-step method is how I’ve been able to access my personal hub to find all the glorious relevant things it’s recommending to me, like the weather, a couple of calendar events, and some, uh, well, I’ll let the image below speak for itself.

