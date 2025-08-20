Google's answer to Samsung's Now Brief is a new 'Daily Hub' on the Pixel 10 series

TL;DR The Pixel 10 series includes a Daily Hub that curates information from various apps to present a personalized digest, similar to Samsung’s Now Brief.

You can swipe right on the home screen to access Daily Hub.

Google says it can pull up calendar appointments, Magic Cue suggestions, YouTube video recommendations, topic suggestions, and more.

Google is following Samsung’s lead with the launch of a new feature called Daily Hub on the Pixel 10 series. You may be hearing about it for the first time, but we actually spotted it back in July and reported on it then as part of an upcoming Gemini Space feature.

So, what exactly is Daily Hub? Think of it as Google’s answer to Samsung’s Now Brief — a personalized daily digest that brings together useful information from your various apps.

Daily Hub on the Pixel 10 series curates a glanceable feed that includes your upcoming Calendar events, the day’s weather, recommended YouTube videos and playlists, and topic suggestions based on your Google interest profile. It also integrates with Magic Cue, Google’s new AI assistant exclusive to the Pixel 10 lineup, to provide smart recommendations.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

Accessing Daily Hub is simple. On your Pixel 10 device, including the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you can swipe right from the home screen and tap the Daily Hub icon in the top-left corner. From there, you’ll see a series of app cards that you can expand for more details. Like social media feeds, you can also refresh the Daily Hub to get updated content.

What remains unclear is how broad app support will be. Google hasn’t said whether Daily Hub will pull data from third-party apps, a feature Samsung’s Now Brief still lacks. It’s also unclear if Daily Hub will surface health and fitness data from a connected Pixel Watch, something Now Brief does with Galaxy Watch metrics. Still, Daily Hub is a step in the right direction, and we hope Google expands its capabilities even further with time. We also hope Google brings Daily Hub to older Pixel phones in the future.

Follow