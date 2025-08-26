The Pixel 10 Pro is the wrong Pixel to buy this year

The dust has settled from the latest Made by Google event, and the Pixel 10 family is as good as ever. It builds on the hardware upgrades that Google introduced on the Pixel 9 series and packs more new AI-powered features than I could have dreamt when I first put my SIM in a Pixel device. And I, for one, cannot wait to move my SIM into yet another brand-new phone by Google — but not the one you might expect.

There are reasons to go Pro… but not quite as many

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Don’t get me wrong — the Pixel 10 Pro will be a great phone. Everything about it suggests that Google’s top-end flagship will continue in the right direction, especially if you splurge on the XL model with its pumped-up speakers and Qi2.2 support. However, I struggle to see how this year’s extra features make it worth that much more than Google’s more approachable Pixels.

Yes, it’s easy to point at the new 100x Pro Res Zoom and say it’s worth the upgrade alone. After all, this is the first time Google has gone past 30x zoom, and it’s coming right for the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s crown. The Tensor G5 chip should help the Pixel 10 Pro process those punched-in images nicely, too, but I still expect a fair share of problems with rendering small details.

If you're in a charging rush or love 100x zoom, buy the Pixel 10 Pro. Otherwise, there's a lot to love at lower price points.

I spend most of my time between the 2x and 10x — or maybe 15x — zoom ranges. That’s where I feel most premium flagships are at their best, as the telephoto sensors are usually chipping in with some optical quality and AI processing hasn’t completely taken over. With Google’s 100x zoom, I already know that will be all AI, all the time. It’ll probably be fine for subjects like far-off buildings, but it won’t be so essential for soft subjects like people or pets, which take up about 95% of my camera roll.

Outside of that extra camera punch, the biggest reason to grab a Pixel 10 Pro model is probably its faster charging, but once again, you’ll have to drop extra cash on the XL model. After leaving its Pixel 9 behind the Pixel 9 Pro duo in terms of charging speed, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are now perfect matches with up to 55% charge in just half an hour, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL offers 70% charge in the same amount of time. It’s a nice upgrade to have, I suppose, but I’m not sure that it goes quite far enough to justify the extra $400 coming out of your pocket.

As Google shrinks the gap, its more affordable models look better and better

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

When you decide you’re not quite ready to drop $1,000 on your next Pixel, it’s time to turn your attention to a pair of options: The $800 Pixel 10 and the $500 Pixel 9a. And, if you ask me, they’re both perfect examples of the grass being greener — and cheaper. They’ve closed the gap on the Pro models in quite a few ways, and they’ve done so without losing sight of the fact that not everyone needs every last Pro feature.

Granted, the Pixel 10 is no longer the all-star value at $800 that the Pixel 7 was at $600, but it’s also a much better phone. It charges faster (matching the Pixel 10 Pro), offers better camera magnification of up to 20x zoom thanks to the new 5x telephoto sensor, and is still in line for enough software updates to last until the Olympics are held in Brisbane, Australia, in 2032. The Tensor G5 should dance circles around the old Tensor G2, and Google’s 12GB of onboard RAM should be more than enough for day-to-day needs.

Google's base Pixel 10 is shaping up to be my favorite non-Pro phone ever.

To me, the Pixel 10 is easily the most exciting member of Google’s 2025 flagship lineup, and it’s not just because of the gorgeous Indigo finish. It’s also, at least partly, because Google has done a brilliant job of not adding what’s unnecessary. I’m perfectly happy with a 10.5MP selfie camera over a 42MP one because I know it’ll still look plenty sharp on a 6.3-inch Actua display, and I don’t have to shake my head at the temperature sensor because it’s just not there. It’s just the right balance of fun with no nonsense and safely under $1,000.

Then again, maybe the better reason not to buy a Pixel 10 Pro is that Google has created the best $500 phone I’ve ever tested in the Pixel 9a — and I’ve tested a lot of $500 phones. And yes, I know that typically a mid-range Pixel is for a different type of buyer than a top-end flagship, but we’re here to talk about value. When we do, there’s an awful lot that the Pixel 9a gets right, or at least gets close enough to flagship-grade, to give me pause about picking up a Pro.

No, it won’t beat any of the Pixel 10 models in terms of camera zoom, nor will it sniff the flagship tier in terms of RAM or charging speeds. However, when you can buy two Pixel 9as for the price of one 10 Pro, the massive battery, long-term software support, colorful finishes, and access to almost the full range of Gemini features (except for Pixel Screenshots) make your dollar go incredibly far.

Personally, I’ll be picking up a Pixel 10 just about as soon as I can, and I’d encourage you to take a long, hard look at what your dollar gets you, too.

