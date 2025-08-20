5 reasons I’d get the Pixel 10 over the Pixel 9a

The Pixel 10 has just launched, and it’s already turning out to be everyone’s darling. The phone feels like a big step up from its predecessor on nearly every front, so much so that Google’s budget champ, the Pixel 9a, feels like it’s been left further behind. And honestly, it doesn’t even look like part of the family either without that recognizable camera visor. It’s a close cousin at best.

With their apparent differences, you already sort of expect that I’d prefer the Pixel 10 over the 9a, with budget no bar. While it’s generally true that the Pixel 10 is just a better phone, my reasons go beyond the specs.

Better internals

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 9 (left) vs Pixel 10 (right)

You must have guessed this already. The Pixel 9a comes with ‘only’ 8GB of RAM, while the Pixel 10 gets a more generous 12GB as standard across the board. On top of that, being the latest flagship, it comes with the all-new and much-hyped Tensor G5 processor that’s much more capable, with a better TPU. In real life, that means the actual AI stuff runs much better on the Pixel 10.

The TPU is basically what handles your AI tasks locally, and a beefier unit means far more efficiency on the 10th-gen Pixels. The A-series will only see this chip next year with the Pixel 10a. Another often-ignored fact: the Pixel 9a comes with a much scaled-down version of the Gemini Nano model for on-device calculations compared to its flagship peers. So, while it may seem that the Pixel 9a offers the same Gemini capabilities as the Pixel 9, things were vastly different under the hood from the get-go.

Cameras are a step up

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

One of the biggest divides between the Pixel’s A-series and its flagships comes from the cameras. The A-series also boasts a main and ultrawide pair, but the devil is in the details. The Pixel 9a uses a smaller sensor size, which results in smaller individual pixels and noticeably worse shots in tricky lighting. On top of that, its front camera is of the fixed-focus variety.

The Pixel 10, meanwhile, gives you all the bells and whistles — this time including a third rear camera to complete the trinity. Google adding a 5x telephoto to its cheapest flagship without raising the price already makes it a tempting buy. The sensors are larger, too, compared to the 9a, which is a big plus, even if the resolution on one of the other cameras isn’t that great.

Pixel 10 will get the new features first

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Pixel 9a is now a previous-generation phone. It’s also a budget phone. So, it’s natural that the newer, juicier features Google releases with every Pixel Drop are more likely to land first on the Pixel 10 series and remain exclusive there for a while before trickling down. And if any feature requires more than 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 9a could miss out entirely.

I’m the kind of person who wants to try out every new feature the moment it drops, which makes me want to avoid the Pixel 9a at all costs — even if it’s a lot of device for the price.

The battery situation has made things dicey

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Iris

The Pixel A-series has earned itself a bad rep in recent years for battery issues. It started with the Pixel 4a, when Google launched a battery replacement program after too many complaints of overheating and the resulting fire risk. The Pixel 7a saw reports of battery swelling, and Google recently rolled out a replacement and compensation program for the Pixel 6a’s faulty battery.

The Pixel 9a hasn’t faced such safety issues — aside from weak endurance — but those back-to-back events have made me skeptical. I have a Pixel 6a lying around, and I’ve started seeing it differently, almost suspiciously, and I just want to get rid of it ASAP. I’m fine with spending a bit extra to avoid even the remote chance of ending up with another faulty battery.

Everything is just better

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Budget Android phones are excellent at covering the basics like no other. But as you go up the price ladder, it becomes more about polish and the extras, not just the basics. That’s exactly how the Pixel 10 and 9a differ.

The Pixel 10 is simply a better phone with fewer compromises, and it sits comfortably in the same league as the Pixel 10 Pros. It not only gets you nicer, thinner bezels, but it also takes better care of your safety with satellite-enabled emergency SOS. The 9a lacks several features like Action Pan, Cinematic Blur, and Dual Exposure, and misses out on the new Magic Cue. It charges slower, and skips on premium touches like a glass back, reverse wireless charging, and so much more.

Paying that price difference suddenly feels worth it I know I’ve praised the Pixel 10 so much that it makes the 9a sound like a second-class citizen. But the truth is, at $500 — often discounted to $400 on Best Buy and Amazon — the Pixel 9a delivers so much value and software quality that it’s insane. If that’s your budget, it’s a no-brainer.

But if I had the choice, I know I’d be so tempted to go with the newer, better one just to stay at the forefront of new tech. And with the kind of upgrades Google has given the Pixel 10 this year, the $300 difference really starts to feel reasonable.

