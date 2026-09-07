Google Photos can now help you build outfits using items you already own

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

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TL;DR Google Photos is getting two new features today: virtual wardrobe and Manual Photo Stacks.

Virtual wardrobe creates a wardrobe of a user’s clothes and builds new outfits for them to try.

With Manual Photo Stacks, users can select multiple photos and add them to a stack for easier organization.

Google Photos is usually quite good at organizing photos and videos, and with the new Gemini Spark integration, things could get even easier. However, if you want more manual control over your library, the app is adding a couple of new features you’ll likely appreciate, including one that could help you look your best without spending hours wondering what to wear.

Earlier this year, we reported that Google was finally working on bringing Manual Photo Stacks to Android after it had been available on iOS for nearly a year. That day is finally here, as the feature has started showing up for some members of the Android Authority team. With this feature, you’ll see a new “Stack Photos” option in the toolbar when you select multiple photos in the Photos app. This will create a stack of those pictures, allowing you to manually organize your Photos library.

Google is also starting a wider rollout of the virtual wardrobe tool that we first spotted under development in April this year. The feature began rolling out later that month, but it was a slow burn. Fortunately, it seems the company is now speeding things up and making the tool more widely available in the US (h/t: Artem Russakovskii on X).

With the virtual wardrobe tool, Google Photos will use your past pictures to identify clothing items you own. It will then use that information to create a “virtual wardrobe” of all those items, along with recommended outfits you can build from them. You can also use the “try on” feature to get an AI-generated image of yourself wearing the outfit to see how it would look.

These new features are already rolling out in Google Photos. However, Google’s rollouts can be finicky and oddly timed, so if you don’t have access to these features yet, you’ll just have to wait for the update to hit your device.

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