Here are the 8 new watch faces coming with the Pixel Watch 4

TL;DR A lucky customer has received the Pixel Watch 4 early and has shared the APK files from the smartwatch.

Within the Watch Face APK, we have located eight new watch faces that are coming with the Pixel Watch 4.

Users can try sideloading the Watch Face APK on their Wear OS 6 smartwatch. However, we’ve not had success, and we advise caution when sideloading APKs from unknown sources.

The Pixel Watch 4 will go on open sale on October 9, but a lucky customer already got their hands on the watch. They’ve also done the community a favor by extracting the APKs from the watch, giving us a peek at what is coming alongside the new hardware. There’s the new Pixel Weather app for Wear OS, but there are also some new watch faces to go along with your new Pixel Watch 4.

The Watch Face APK on the Pixel Watch 4 has the following eight watch faces, which are new: Reveal Rushhour Bold Expedition Modular Pride Arts & Culture Concentric Here’s what they look like:

Reveal Rushhour Bold Expedition Modular Pride Arts and culture Concentric

Sideloading the Watch Face APK from the Pixel Watch 4 onto a Wear OS 6 watch should theoretically work, but we couldn’t test that out right away. On older Wear OS versions, we managed to sideload the APK and got the watch faces to appear on the watch face selection screen, but applying them doesn’t work.

You can try sideloading with the APK files provided here. However, these APK files come courtesy of Reddit user thedelicatesnowflake, and consequently, we advise caution when sideloading APKs from third-party sources.

