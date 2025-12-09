Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

MobileAndroid apps

Google Photos can make you custom highlight videos with its upgraded video editor

The redesigned editor adds a universal timeline for multi-clip editing and large previews.
By

7 hours ago

The Google Photos redesigned video editor.
Brady Snyder / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • The Google Photos has a new video editing interface with Material 3 Expressive design elements on iOS and Android.
  • The enhanced video editor includes a universal timeline, carousel toolbar, and large video previews.
  • Google Photos can now make “highlight videos” for you with text, music, and cuts automatically synced to a backing track.

Google Photos is rolling out a redesigned video editor with Material 3 Expressive elements on iOS and Android. The new-look editor supports both multi-clip editing and individual video editing, complete with a universal timeline. There’s a carousel that features eight tools with more granular editing options only a tap away. The upgraded Google Photos editor is widely available on Android following a server-side push.

The fresh video editing interface includes a main video preview that takes up most of the screen, whereas the video timeline and editing toolbar are smaller. Above the video preview, Google Photos users will find an X button that exits the video editor without saving changes. On the opposite side, there’s a Save button to save the clip with your changes. Users will see a Material 3 Expressive squiggly progress bar while the video is being saved.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Below the video preview, Google Photos users will find a play/pause button beside an export button that saves a specific frame as an individual photo. The redesign also features a compact video timeline underneath with a scrubbing tool and handles for trimming clips. Then, you have the carousel toolbar with Auto, Crop, Adjust, Filters, Audio, Speed, Music, and Text options.

The multi-clip editor works with “highlight videos,” which are custom video templates that add text, music, and cuts to a selection of photo and video clips. The visual redesign includes an “adaptive canvas” that adjusts as you move photo and video clips around. You can add new clips on the lefthand side and rearrange existing clips by holding and dragging them.

Google Photos’ new video editor is rolling out today, December 9, in the iOS and Android apps. Users can try the refreshed UI by expanding a video and tapping the Edit button. Highlight videos are available in the Create tab of the Photos app.

News
AndroidGoogleGoogle Photos
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.