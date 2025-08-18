Google Photos is getting Tinder's swipe mechanic (wait, what?)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos is letting some users clean up their cloud storage with a Tinder-style interface.

Users can swipe left to delete large files and blurry photos or swipe right to keep them.

This seems to be a limited release for now, and there’s seemingly no way to activate it.

Google Photos offers a few ways to claw back cloud storage. One option available in the app is the ability to review and delete blurry photos and large files. Now, it looks like Google could spice up this process.

Redditors and Telegram user Bruno have recently encountered a Tinder-style prompt in Google Photos that lets you swipe to keep or delete blurry images and large photos or videos. Check out the Telegram user’s screenshots below.

It seems like this option popped up randomly for some users as a prompt, so there isn’t a way to access the feature right now. Nevertheless, swiping left on a photo or video lets you delete it, while swiping right lets you keep it. A Redditor also noted that Google showed them 250 photos as part of this prompt. The screenshots above seem to corroborate this.

Oddly enough, this feature first surfaced roughly six months ago when a Redditor spotted the option. So it’s clear that Google has been experimenting with this tool for a while now. It also comes roughly seven years after another Redditor mooted the idea.

In any event, this seems like a fun, intuitive way to free up Google Photos cloud storage. I imagine this could be pretty handy if you’re waiting in a queue, in the bathroom, or in another situation where you have a few idle minutes. We therefore hope this feature rolls out to more users soon. But I also hope Google throws us a bone and finally upgrades the base storage plan.

