Tinder subscription plans compared

If you want to try your luck, using Tinder for free can be a great way to pass the time. However, what if you want to get a bit more serious? You can game the system by subscribing to Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, or Tinder Platinum. You can see who likes you, get unlimited likes, and match with other people easier. Let’s go over how much Tinder Plus, Tinder Gold, and Tinder Platinum cost and what you get by subscribing to each.

How much do Plus, Gold, and Platinum cost? The first thing you must know about Tinder’s premium subscription model is that prices fluctuate. They vary based on location and currency — and Tinder may change its pricing model over time. As such, the prices below are where things stand currently for Canada and the USA.

Tinder Plus Tinder Gold Tinder Platinum 1 Month

Tinder Plus $7.99 (US)

$26.99 (Canada)

Tinder Gold $24.99 (US)

$39.99 (Canada)

Tinder Platinum $29.99 (US)

$53.99 (Canada)

6 Months

Tinder Plus $4.00/mo (US)

$13.33/mo (Canada)

Tinder Gold $12.50/mo (US)

$19.99/mo (Canada)

Tinder Platinum $15.00/mo (US)

$26.66/mo (Canada)

12 Months

Tinder Plus $2.67/mo (US)

$8.88/mo (Canada)

Tinder Gold $8.33/mo (US)

$13.33/mo (Canada)

Tinder Platinum $10.00/mo (US)

$16.66/mo (Canada)



Check your Tinder app to make sure the prices line up. If not, there’s a chance you’ll live elsewhere.

What do you get with each subscription type?

Here’s what you get with Tinder Plus

Tinder Plus is the cheapest of the three subscription plans, coming in at $7.99 (1 month), $4.00 (6 months), or $2.67 (12 months) per month. In addition to the base experience you get as a free user, you also get the following: Unlimited likes (or being able to swipe right or left as many times as you please)

(or being able to swipe right or left as many times as you please) Unlimited rewinds (or being able to go back to a profile that you swiped left on)

(or being able to go back to a profile that you swiped left on) Tinder Passport access (or being able to change your location so you can swipe anywhere in the world)

(or being able to change your location so you can swipe anywhere in the world) No advertisements You’d go for Tinder Plus primarily for the unlimited likes. The other features are fine. However, you don’t get any Super Likes or Boosts, and you can’t see who likes you. These are features reserved for the higher tier subscriptions.

Here’s what you get with Tinder Gold

Tinder Gold is the more popular of the three options. It costs $24.99 (1 month), $12.50 (6 months), or $8.33 (12 months) per month. In addition to unlimited likes, unlimited rewinds, Tinder Passport, and advertisement removal, you also get: 5 Super Likes per week

1 Boost per month

The ability to see who liked you

New Top Picks daily This is probably what they were aiming for with a base subscription; however, they undercut that with Tinder Plus and made Tinder Gold the mid-tier option. To decide whether it’s worth it, you must decide how much monthly value you see in Super Likes, Boosts, and the ability to match with people who like you instantly.

Here’s what you get with Tinder Platinum

Tinder Platinum is Tinder’s option for enthusiasts or extreme users. It costs $29.99 (1 month), $15.00 (6 months), or $10.00 (12 months) per month. In addition to unlimited likes, unlimited rewinds, Tinder Passport, advertisement removal, five weekly Super Likes, one monthly Boost, the ability to see who liked you, and new Top Picks daily, you also get: The ability to message before matching

Like prioritization

The ability to see who liked over the previous seven days This is a little overkill, but — at least in the US — it’s not much more expensive than Tinder Gold. The deciding factors will be the exclusives: how often will you want to message before matching, and will you really need to see who you’ve liked over the last seven days?

Like prioritization works like this: if you like someone, your profile will appear in their Tinder feed earlier than other random people.

Is paying for Tinder worth it?

In short, no, paying for Tinder is not worth it.

I am not an avid dating app user, so this is just my opinion — but, in general, Tinder’s subscription model isn’t fair. Tinder Plus users got Super Likes and a monthly Boost with their old subscription model. These benefits were subsequently taken away and made exclusive to Gold and Platinum.

Gold and Platinum users used to be able to Super Like people five times a day for free. However, Tinder changed this to a weekly benefit instead.

Herein lies the issue — legacy users weren’t affected by the update. If you subscribed to Tinder Plus, Gold, or Platinum before the changes, you’d still receive those initial benefits if you didn’t cancel. New subscribers are simply getting less for what they’re paying for compared to those who subscribed before, making it easy for older subscribers to take advantage of extra add-ons.

In-app purchases and feature monetization is the way the mobile market works. However, there are too many red flags to justify purchasing a Tinder subscription. The platform is entirely usable for free, and the added features aren’t worth paying for — unless you’re someone that really can’t live without them.

Check out our list of the best Tinder alternatives for Android and the best dating apps for Android for more affordable matchmaking options.

FAQs

Is Tinder gold worth paying for? Whether Tinder Gold is worth it largely depends on the individual and how much value they attribute to features like Super Likes, Boosts, and the ability to see and match with people who like them instantly. However, some argue that the pricing model isn’t fair, with older subscribers getting more benefits than newer ones.

How much does Tinder cost per month? The cost varies depending on the subscription. Tinder Plus costs $7.99 for one month, $4.00 monthly for a 6-month or $2.67 for a 12-month subscription. Tinder Gold costs $24.99 for one month, $12.50 per month for a 6-month or $8.33 for a 12-month subscription.

Does Tinder gold charge monthly or at once? The payment can be either monthly or at once, depending on the subscription length you choose. If you choose a 1-month subscription, you pay once for that month. If you select a six or 12-month subscription, you pay for the entire term upfront.

What is the cheapest way to get Tinder gold? The cheapest way to get Tinder Gold is to opt for a longer subscription term. A 12-month subscription, for example, is more affordable per month ($8.33) than a 1-month subscription ($24.99).

Is there a Tinder Gold free trial? No, Tinder does not offer any free trials for any of its paid plans, including Gold.

Is Tinder cheaper for girls? No, Tinder’s pricing is the same for all users, regardless of gender.

Is it worth it to pay for Tinder? For most people, paying for Tinder may not be worth it. While it depends on individual preferences, the platform is entirely usable for free, and the additional features may not justify the cost.

