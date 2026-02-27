Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google Photos on Android finally catches up with tool iOS has had since last year
2 hours ago
- Google Photos on Android can now generate stickers from photos.
- The iOS version of the app has had this feature since last summer.
- A future update should enable sticker history to reuse previously created stickers.
The iOS Google Photos app has let users create stickers from their photos for months now, but the Android version of the app has missed out on that feature. Now, though, sticker creation in Google Photos is finally rolling out on Android.
9to5Google reports that the option to create stickers has started hitting Android devices with Google Photos 7.64. The feature will pop up automatically on applicable photos, showing a sort of shimmering effect around objects that can be cut out into stickers.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
To make a sticker from a photo, press and hold on an object you see the shimmering effect around. You’ll have options to copy the sticker to your clipboard or share it directly to other apps.
9to5 says that a future update to Photos should add a history function to reuse previously created stickers, though that feature isn’t available on Android in this initial launch of the feature.
Creating stickers from your photos is a fun feature in concept, but on iOS, I’ve found the shimmering effect that outlines objects you can make stickers from to be distracting when trying to view photos. Hopefully the UI is a little less busy on Android.
Given Pixel Studio recently lost its ability to generate stickers, with Google pointing users to Nano Banana for all their AI image-generation wants, the ability to pull stickers out of images in Google Photos on Android should help plug that gap for some folks.
Google Photos version 7.64 is available on the Play Store now.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.