Google Photos on Android finally catches up with tool iOS has had since last year

The iOS Google Photos app has let users create stickers from their photos for months now, but the Android version of the app has missed out on that feature. Now, though, sticker creation in Google Photos is finally rolling out on Android.

9to5Google reports that the option to create stickers has started hitting Android devices with Google Photos 7.64. The feature will pop up automatically on applicable photos, showing a sort of shimmering effect around objects that can be cut out into stickers.