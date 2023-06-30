How to make a slideshow with Google Photos

Google Photos is a simple, straightforward photo organization app that has the advantages of being online and tied to your Google account. This means you can access your photo collection anywhere you can go online. One way to enjoy these photos is to put them together in a slideshow. And whether you’re at home on your PC or at a relative’s house with your phone, you can show these slideshows with relative ease — whether you want to show off your whole collection or just the pics from a recent trip. Let’s go over how to make a slideshow in Google Photos, so you’ll be ready for the holiday season.

QUICK ANSWER Log into the Google Photos website. Click on the first photo of your collection. Click on the three-dot menu in the top right. Select Slideshow. Your slideshow will begin.

How to create a slideshow in Google Photos

On desktop Start by going to Google Photos. If you want to slideshow all your photos, click on the first photo.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Then click on the three-dot menu.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Now select Slideshow.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

The slideshow will begin. Hit the Escape key to end it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

If you want only some of your photos to be in the slideshow, create an album. Click on the Albums link on the left side of the page.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

If you do not have the album created yet, click on Create album. You will find this button in two places if you have no albums created.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Click on the title placeholder to name the album. Then click on the blue Add photos button.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Add the pics you want in the slideshow. Hit Done when you have them all.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

You will be taken to the album page of the album you just created. Click on the three-dot menu and select Slideshow. Your slideshow will begin. Just as in our first example, hit the Escape key to return to the Albums page.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

On mobile You can bring up Google Photos in a browser on your phone or tablet, but the procedure will be the same as on your PC. Let’s concentrate on how to do it in the Google Photos app. Bring up the app to begin. Tap on the first photo or the one you want to start the slideshow with.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Tap on the three-dot menu in the upper right.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Swipe the menu under the image to the left to bring up the Slideshow button, and tap on it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Your slideshow will begin. Tap on the back button in the upper left to end it.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

You may want to choose among your photos to display in a slideshow. Just as on a PC, you do this by creating an album. From the home screen, tap on the Library button.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

At the bottom of the Library page, tap on Create album.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Tap on the title line and name the album. Then tap on Select photos.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Check the photos you want to add. Then tap on Add.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

You will land on the album’s page. This is where the procedure is a little different than on a PC. Tap on the first photo of the album.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Tap on the three-dot menu in the upper right.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Swipe the menu below the photo left to get to the Slideshow button.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

Your slideshow will begin. To end it, tap on the arrow in the upper left.

Kevin Convery / Android Authority

FAQs

What photo formats can I use in a Google Photos slideshow? You can upload .jpg, .heic, .png, .webp, .gif, and some RAW files to Google Photos.

What is the maximum number of photos I can put in an album in Google Photos? Each Google Photos album can hold up to 20,000 items.

Can I use video in a Google Photos slideshow? No, but you can combine photos, videos, and music in a movie in Google Photos.

How do I adjust the speed of a Google Photos slideshow? Unfortunately, this is not possible. The timing of the slideshow is set at around five seconds per photo. You can, however, pause a slideshow by tapping on the current photo.

