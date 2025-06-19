Google Photos' upcoming Remix feature could launch with a video upgrade (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Photos’ upcoming Remix feature, internally codenamed “Bluejay,” will likely support video editing.

When it launches, the feature will use generative AI to transform videos into various styles, with options potentially including “I’m feeling lucky,” “Subtle movements,” and “Go wild.”

Creating AI photos and videos is all the rage these days, but many people are using AI to remix their existing photos and videos. For instance, the Studio Ghibli trend went viral recently, and people had a lot of fun reimaging themselves in the popular art style. We’ve previously spotted Google Photos working to incorporate this generative AI use case with the upcoming Remix feature. While the feature is yet to launch, we’ve now spotted clues indicating it will work for both photos and videos.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Google Photos v7.34 includes code that indicates that the upcoming Remix feature could also support video edits.

Code Copy Text <string name="photos_create_viewbinder_title_bluejay">Remix</string> <string name="photos_create_viewbinder_title_bluejay_video">Bluejay Video</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_video_random_style">I'm Feeling Lucky.</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_video_subtle_style">Suble Movements.</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_video_wild_style">Go Wild.</string>

Here, “bluejay” is the working codename for the Remix feature, and in the second string, it is used as a placeholder for the marketing name “Remix” (which is still a work-in-progress name and may or may not be the final marketing name).

While the Remix feature for photos could offer styles like claymation and anime, there would be different style suggestions provided for the Remix video feature. We could spot these three style suggestions: Random style: I am feeling lucky

Subtle style: Subtle Movements

Wild style: Go Wild As is the theme with the Remix feature, the Remix video feature will also likely use generative AI to transform your video into these different styles.

Google has yet to announce the Remix feature, and it’s still very much a work in progress. We don’t know if and when it will roll out to users. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.