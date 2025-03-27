ChatGPT's new image tool sparks Studio Ghibli-style AI art craze, but free users will have to wait

TL;DR ChatGPT recently introduced an enhanced GPT-4o-powered image generation tool, and it quickly gained popularity for its ability to recreate images in the style of Studio Ghibli.

High user demand across various premium subscription tiers has forced OpenAI to delay access for free-tier users.

Although alternative AI tools can get similar results, ChatGPT’s rendition is being praised as the closest match to Studio Ghibli’s iconic aesthetic.

ChatGPT recently announced an improved native image generation experience powered by the GPT-4o model, which is rolling out to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Free subscription tiers. The image generation experience was an instant hit, with many users taking to platforms like X to share ChatGPT-edited images in various art forms, most notably ones that imitate Studio Ghibli’s style.

Users are uploading existing images, photos, and even memes into ChatGPT and asking to recreate them in the iconic style of the Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman even embraced the trend, changing his X profile picture to an AI-generated image in the same style.

Thanks to the flood of users generating images, Altman announced that the rollout of ChatGPT’s image generation tool will be delayed for Free tier users.

So, if you want to join the trend, you will have to either pay for ChatGPT’s premium subscription tiers or use other AI tools like Gemini and Grok to generate similar Ghibli-fied images. ChatGPT’s imitation is said to be the closest to Studio Ghibli’s iconic style, so the premium subscription might just be worth it.

A story on the Studio Ghibli-fication of AI-generated images would be incomplete without noting the thoughts of Hayao Miyazaki, co-founder of Studio Ghibli, on machine-created art.

