Google Photos' could jump onto the Studio Ghibli-trend with its Remix feature (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on a new Remix feature for Google Photos that would use generative AI to transform photos.

The tool would allow users to apply creative art styles, like anime and claymation, to backed-up photos.

Users will also be able to save and even regenerate photos. Policy guardrails also appear to be in place to prevent misuse.

ChatGPT’s improved native image generation sparked a viral trend, with users rushing to transform their images into Studio Ghibli-style art. But that’s not all that the AI could do, as you could feed it prompts for different design languages, like my colleague Matt who asked ChatGPT to turn him into a Muppet. You could do these prompts with most AI assistants, including Gemini, but there’s room to incorporate this feature into photo management apps. Google could be taking the idea to Google Photos and running with it, building a feature that could let users remix their images into several preset art styles.

Google Photos v7.29 includes several strings about a new generative AI feature that could let you transform your images into several art styles. The feature is internally codenamed “bluejay” but could be presented to users as “Remix.”

Code Copy Text <string name="photos_create_viewbinder_title_bluejay">Remix</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_backup_message_text">Back up this photo to apply a style</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_change_photo_button_text">Change photo</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_gai_ack_text">"This tool uses experimental GenAI technology, so results may be inaccurate or unexpected. Your use is subject to "</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_generate_button_text">Generate</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_generating">Generating...</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_intro_text">Transform your photos into styles like claymation, anime, and more. Pick a portrait, choose your favorite style, and watch the magic happen.</string> <string name="photos_memories_actions_bluejay">Remix this moment</string> <string name="photos_memories_actions_bluejay_snackbar">Image saved. Create your own from the “+” menu on the home screen.</string>

As you can see from the strings, users must back up their photos first to Remix a photo. The strings suggest that Moments (previously called Memories) can also be remixed. We can spot several styles mentioned, like claymation and anime, but we reckon more styles will be available. Users will be able to access the feature by tapping on the + button in the header and then selecting the Remix option.

Code Copy Text <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_policy_violation_message">"Can't apply style. Choose another photo to Remix."</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_regenerate_button_text">Regenerate</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_result_content_description">Remix result</string> <string name="photos_editor_bluejay_save_button_text">Save</string>

Policy violation messages in the string indicate that the feature has some guardrails present to prevent misuse. Users can also regenerate remixes if they don’t like the previous result. If they do like the result, they can save the remix.

We managed to activate the UI for the feature, but we couldn’t get it to work right away.

Google hasn’t yet announced this feature, and it’s still very much a work in progress. We don’t know if and when it will roll out to users. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

